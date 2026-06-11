Nigeria: Police Foil Plot to Kidnap Chinese National in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has foiled a planned kidnapping of a Chinese national and arrested two suspected conspirators allegedly involved in a plot to demand a ransom of N50 million from the victim.

The suspects, identified as Chinedu Onwuemena, 41, and Jimoh Ojo, 37, were arrested by operatives of the Obalende Police Division, following intelligence reports of an impending abduction along the Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu Expressway.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the arrests were made at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, after the Divisional Police Officer received credible intelligence regarding the planned operation.

Babaseyi said police operatives, including members of the division's surveillance team, were immediately deployed to the identified location where the suspects were intercepted and arrested before carrying out the crime.

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"The timely intervention of our operatives successfully thwarted what could have resulted in a serious kidnapping incident," the police spokesperson stated.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly conspired to abduct a Chinese expatriate and demand a ransom of N50 million for his release.

The police further disclosed that one of the suspects, Onwuemena, who worked as an interpreter and driver within the victim's company, allegedly exploited his position and access to facilitate the planned abduction.

"Further findings showed that the arrested suspects did not act alone. Investigations have established that they were working in concert with another accomplice who is currently at large," Babaseyi added.

He noted that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and uncover the full extent of the criminal network behind the conspiracy.

The case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

Commending the operatives for their professionalism and swift response, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, praised the officers of the Obalende Division for acting promptly on intelligence that led to the successful operation.

"The professionalism, vigilance and proactive action of the operatives prevented what could have resulted in a serious kidnapping incident," the Commissioner said.

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Ojajuni also underscored the importance of community collaboration in combating crime, noting that the successful operation highlighted the value of timely intelligence sharing between residents and security agencies.

He reassured residents and members of the business community of the command's commitment to intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention and the continued pursuit of criminal elements threatening public safety.

The Commissioner urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies.