Nigeria: Troops Uncover Suspected Ipob/Esn Safe House in Enugu, Recover Arms

Troops of Operation UDO KA have uncovered a suspected safe house belonging to members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Enugu State.

This is contained in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The army said the operation was carried out by troops of 82 Division Garrison and Sector 1 of Operation UDO KA in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Enugu State Command.

According to the report, the operation followed intelligence obtained from suspects arrested during earlier operations aimed at degrading the operational capability of IPOB/ESN elements in the region.

It stated that troops successfully traced the suspected safe house located in Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The army said a search of the apartment led to the recovery of eight AK-47 rifles and 12 AK-47 magazines.

Other items recovered are one tear gas gun, two tear gas cartridges and 323 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

It further stated that troops recovered 10 pairs of uniforms allegedly belonging to IPOB members.

According to the report, all recovered items were handed over to the DSS Enugu State Command for further investigation and necessary action.

(NAN)