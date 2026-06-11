Nigeria: Lagos 2027 - Sanwo-Olu Unveils Hamzat, Sonayon-James As APC Flagbearers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the state, with Princess Damilola Sonayon-James as his running mate ahead of the 2027 election.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement in a post on his verified X handle on Thursday, describing the duo as a leadership team capable of sustaining and expanding development across Lagos State.

He said the selection reflects the administration's focus on continuity, competence and inclusive governance.

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According to him, effective governance depends on the ability to entrust leadership to capable hands with clear vision for the future.

He praised Hamzat's performance in office, describing him as a dependable partner in governance and a committed public servant.

"Dr Obafemi Hamzat has proven himself to be a dedicated public servant, a dependable partner in governance and a steadfast advocate for progress," he said.

The governor also commended Sonayon-James, describing her as a sustainability expert and grassroots development advocate.

"Joining him as his running mate is Princess Damilola Sonayon-James, a respected leader, sustainability professional, and grassroots champion whose commitment to community development and youth empowerment reflects the aspirations of many Lagosians," he said.

According to Sanwo-Olu, both candidates possess the experience and capacity needed to consolidate on the achievements of the current administration.

"Together, they bring the experience, competence and energy needed to build on our achievements and move Lagos forward," he added.

He urged party members, stakeholders and residents of the state to support the ticket as preparations intensify ahead of the next governorship election.

"As we prepare for the forthcoming gubernatorial election, I invite party faithful, stakeholders, and all Lagosians to support this team as we continue our shared mission of building a Greater Lagos," he said.