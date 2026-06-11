Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Two Vigilantes in Fresh Plateau Attack

Jos — Tragedy struck Ta-Hoss community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State on Wednesday night as two local vigilantes were reportedly attacked and killed while keeping watch over their community.

The incident occurred at about 10 p.m., leaving residents of the community in grief and mourning.

The deceased were identified as Davou Dalyop Patu, 48, and Dalyop Zaram, 38, both described as active members of the local vigilante group dedicated to protecting the community.

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Sources said the victims were on routine security patrol when they came under attack by suspected assailants whose identities were yet to be ascertained.

The killing of the two vigilantes has heightened tension in the area, with residents expressing fears over the persistent security challenges confronting rural communities in Riyom LGA.

A community leader, Livinus Badung, who confirmed the incident, lamented the attack and described the deceased as committed and selfless men who sacrificed their time and energy to ensure the safety of their people.

According to him, the deaths have left the community devastated as residents struggle to come to terms with the loss of two of their dedicated security volunteers.

Badung noted that the victims were widely respected for their courage and unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property within the community.

Also confirming the development, the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, expressed sadness over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Ta-Hoss community.

Tengwong lamented the continued attacks on vulnerable communities and called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect lives and property, urging authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are identified and brought to justice.