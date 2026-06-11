Ghana: Minority MPs On Parliament's Health Committee Barred From Visiting Afari Hospital

Security personnel at the Afari Government Hospital yesterday turned away the Ranking Member of Parliament's Health Committee, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, and a delegation of Ashanti Region MPs after the legislators arrived unannounced for an inspection tour.

Guards denied the MPs entry, insisting on prior authorisation, while the delegation argued their constitutional mandate entitled them to access.

The stand-off ended with the MPs leaving without conducting their intended visit.

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Witnesses described a tense exchange at the hospital gate.

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The MPs said they were there to assess progress on the long-delayed Afari Military Hospital project, but soldiers maintained that entry into restricted areas required clearance.

"We are exercising our oversight role on behalf of the people," one MP was heard saying, as soldiers stood firm on security rules.

The clash underscores a broader question: how far parliamentary oversight can extend into military installations.

While legislators insist their mandate covers all public projects, military authorities have yet to publicly clarify the authorisation requirements for such visits.

The Afari confrontation comes on the heels of a dramatic episode at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where doctors staged a strike after the Minister for Health suspended the hospital's CEO.

That suspension, seen by many as inconsistent with presidential directives, triggered days of disruption in Kumasi's main referral centre.

Doctors and nurses demanded reinstatement of the CEO, clear emergency capacity policies, and timelines for operationalising new facilities such as Sewua and Afari.

Together, the KATH strike and the Afari standoff illustrate mounting tensions in Ghana's health sector: between political authority and professional autonomy, between oversight and security, and between promises of flagship projects and the lived frustrations of stalled delivery.

Residents and health advocates say the confrontation highlights frustrations over the hospital's stalled operationalisation.

"This project has dragged on for years. We need transparency, not closed gates," said a local health worker.

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Health Committee has not issued an official statement, and military authorities remain silent.

According to an opinion leader who would not want his name mentioned, the episode will reignite debate over accountability in flagship health projects, as he called for clearer protocols to prevent future stand-offs.

Meanwhile, the doctors and nurses have rescinded their decision to end the strike in solidarity with the Chief Executive Officer who pleaded with them to resume duty in a statement issued on Monday.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI

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