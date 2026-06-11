Liberia: Greenville to Be Electrified After More Than 30 Years

After more than three decades without public electricity, Greenville City is on the verge of being connected to reliable and sustainable power as the European Union-funded Light Up Southeast (LUSE) Programme enters its final stages of implementation.

Greenville is expected to be connected to electricity by late June or early July 2026, marking a historic milestone for residents and businesses that have lived in darkness for over 30 years.

The Greenville electrification project forms part of the broader €42 million Light Up Southeast Programme, which is supporting electricity expansion in Greenville, Buchanan, and Barclayville. Funded by the European Union, the initiative seeks to expand access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy while promoting economic growth and social development across southeastern Liberia.

Recent assessments conducted at the Greenville Injection Substation and Solar Farm in Murrayville Township show that major construction and installation activities are nearing completion, bringing the city closer to the realization of modern electricity services.

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Under the power distribution component, which is being implemented by MBH Power Nigeria Limited, substantial progress has been achieved at the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Station, warehouse facilities, and customer service infrastructure. Key equipment, including transformers and power distribution systems, has been installed, while work on the GIS facility has reached an advanced stage.

Construction of the GIS building is progressing according to schedule. External and internal plastering have been completed, while installation of doors and windows is approximately 80 percent complete. Interior finishing works and sanitary installations remain ongoing, with final civil works expected to be completed before the end of June 2026.

Significant progress has also been recorded on the solar generation component being implemented by TCC-ASACO. Construction teams have nearly completed the water tower, while roofing works on administrative buildings have been finalized. The maintenance room, generator room, and technical and battery storage facilities are all approaching completion.

Installation of photovoltaic inverters and solar cable stringing continues across the project site, with hundreds of solar panels already installed and positioned for commissioning. Additional works on drainage systems and concrete foundations are also progressing steadily as the project moves toward operational readiness.

Beyond the solar generation and distribution infrastructure currently nearing completion, the programme is also supporting the construction of a 2-megawatt hydropower plant on the Sinoe River, being implemented by Constar RG with European Union support.

The hydropower facility is expected to be commissioned in 2027 and will significantly enhance the city's electricity supply by increasing both power availability and system reliability.

Once operational, the combined solar, hydropower, and distribution infrastructure will provide full electricity coverage throughout Greenville City, creating a resilient and sustainable energy network capable of meeting the needs of households, businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, and government institutions.

The project is also contributing to workforce development by creating training and employment opportunities for young Liberians. Interns attached to the Greenville Injection Substation and Solar Farm have received practical training in electrical engineering, renewable energy technologies, and technical operations, helping to develop the skilled workforce required to support Liberia's growing energy sector.

The prospect of electricity returning to Greenville after decades has generated widespread excitement throughout the city. Residents, business owners, educators, and healthcare workers have expressed optimism that reliable electricity will improve living conditions, strengthen healthcare services, enhance educational opportunities, reduce operating costs for businesses, and stimulate local economic growth.

For many citizens, the project represents one of the most significant infrastructure investments in southeastern Liberia in recent decades and a major step toward addressing the region's longstanding energy deficit.

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The Light Up South East Programme forms part of the European Union's broader commitment to supporting Liberia's sustainable development agenda through investments in renewable energy, infrastructure, and inclusive economic growth.

As final construction, testing, and commissioning activities continue, Greenville stands on the threshold of a transformative new era. The expected connection of the city to electricity in the coming weeks will bring immediate benefits to thousands of residents and institutions, while the commissioning of the 2-megawatt hydropower facility in 2027 will further strengthen energy security and sustainability.

With the successful completion of the project, Greenville is poised to become one of Liberia's leading examples of integrated renewable energy development, demonstrating how strategic investments in sustainable infrastructure can transform communities and accelerate national development.