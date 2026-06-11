Liberia: Eight Charged in River Gee Witchcraft Abuse Case

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has formally charged and forwarded to court eight individuals accused of participating in the alleged abuse, coercion, and public humiliation of a 58-year-old woman in River Gee County, a case that has triggered nationwide outrage and renewed debate over human rights protections in communities where witchcraft accusations still carry social power.

Police say the victim, Regina Parteah, a resident of Torroken Town in Kilipo Statutory District, was allegedly subjected to degrading treatment after being accused by some community members of practicing witchcraft and using supernatural powers to prevent residents from discovering gold deposits in the area.

The case gained national attention after disturbing video footage circulated on social media, showing what authorities described as acts of humiliation, intimidation, and abuse directed at the woman. The footage prompted condemnation from civil society organizations, women's rights advocates, religious leaders, and ordinary citizens across Liberia.

According to the LNP, investigators reviewed video recordings, witness statements, and other evidence before concluding that there was probable cause to pursue criminal charges. Authorities emphasized that their investigation concerns the alleged treatment of Regina Parteah--not the underlying witchcraft accusations, which are not recognized as criminal offenses under Liberian law.

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The eight accused have been identified as Cyrus Tinapo, Doe Waplo, Patrick Swen, and Princess Appleton. Others are Moses Tarwole, Esther Welabo, Rufus Swen, and Benedict Taryon.

They have been charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Coercion, Harassment, and Felonious Restraint under Liberia's Penal Law and have been forwarded to court for prosecution.

The Liberia National Police said the investigation remains active and warned that additional arrests and charges could be filed if further evidence links other individuals to the alleged abuse.

The River Gee case has revived long-standing concerns about violence and discrimination associated with witchcraft allegations in parts of rural Liberia. Human rights organizations have repeatedly documented cases in which elderly people, women, and other vulnerable individuals are accused of supernatural wrongdoing and subjected to social exclusion, assault, forced confessions, or public humiliation.

Advocates argue that such accusations often emerge in contexts of community tension, illness, unexplained deaths, economic hardship, or disputes over resources, and that vulnerable people can become targets when fear and superstition replace evidence-based inquiry.

Human rights campaigners welcomed the police action as an important signal that abuses committed in the name of combating witchcraft will not be ignored.

"This case is about protecting the dignity and rights of every Liberian," said a community member familiar with the matter. "No one should be subjected to violence or humiliation based on accusations that have not been proven."

Many believe that the prosecution could become a significant test of the state's willingness to confront harmful traditional practices while balancing respect for cultural beliefs and the protection of constitutional rights.

The case also highlights the growing role of digital evidence in Liberia's criminal investigations. Authorities indicated that the circulation of video footage helped bring the matter to national attention and contributed to the investigation.

Family members of Regina Parteah have expressed cautious optimism that the judicial process will deliver accountability and help restore the victim's dignity.

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The Liberia National Police reiterated that all accused persons remain presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction and urged the public to allow the legal process to proceed without interference.

The significance of the case extends beyond the fate of the eight accused. It has become a national conversation about whether Liberia can effectively protect vulnerable citizens from mob justice, coercion, and public humiliation while strengthening confidence in lawful, rights-based dispute resolution.

Attention will focus not only on the prosecution itself, as the case moves through the courts, but also on whether the case leads to broader efforts to educate communities, prevent superstition-driven violence, and reinforce the principle that allegations--whatever their nature--must be addressed through legal processes rather than intimidation or abuse.