Liberia: Aitb Launches Major Tvet Capacity-Building Training

The Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau (AITB), the technical and administrative secretariat of the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET), is set to convene a two-day national capacity-building workshop aimed at strengthening Liberia's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector and aligning skills development with labor market demands.

The workshop, scheduled for June 11-12, 2026, at the Monrovia Vocational Training Center (MVTC) Auditorium in Paynesville, brings together administrators, instructors, industry leaders, employers, and technical professionals under the theme: "Strengthening Liberia's TVET System for Inclusive Skills Development, Industry Alignment and Quality Assurance."

The initiative comes at a critical time when Liberia continues to grapple with youth unemployment, skills mismatches, and the need to build a workforce capable of driving industrialization, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic growth.

According to AITB, discussions during the workshop will focus on key areas including TVET licensing and quality assurance, curriculum implementation, industry partnerships, apprenticeship programs, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, and inclusive TVET programming.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

For years, stakeholders in Liberia's education and labor sectors have highlighted the disconnect between classroom instruction and the practical skills demanded by employers. Technical and vocational education has increasingly been viewed as a strategic pathway to addressing unemployment and creating opportunities for young people outside traditional academic routes.

The workshop seeks to address these challenges by fostering stronger collaboration between training institutions and industries, while also promoting standards that improve the quality and relevance of technical education across the country.

AITB Director General, Abraham Billy, described the workshop as a significant step toward transforming Liberia's TVET landscape and ensuring that graduates are equipped with skills that are both marketable and responsive to national development priorities.

"This workshop is more than a training exercise; it is an opportunity for educators, employers, policymakers, and technical experts to collectively shape the future of skills development in Liberia," Billy said.

According to him, strengthening quality assurance systems, improving curriculum delivery, and expanding partnerships with industries are essential to producing graduates who can compete effectively in the labor market.

"When institutions and industries work together, students benefit from practical exposure, apprenticeship opportunities, and industry-relevant training. Ultimately, this translates into greater employability, increased entrepreneurship, and a stronger national workforce."

Billy emphasized that participants will leave the workshop with enhanced knowledge of regulatory requirements, best practices in TVET delivery, and strategies for building sustainable partnerships that can improve training outcomes.

"The knowledge and experiences shared during these two days will empower participants to strengthen their institutions, improve instructional quality, and create pathways that connect training directly to employment and economic opportunities," he added.

A notable feature of the workshop is its emphasis on inclusion. AITB has encouraged the participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities, reflecting growing recognition that equitable access to skills training is essential for national development.

Under the participation guidelines, TVET institutions are expected to be represented by one administrator and one instructor, while industry and employing entities are expected to send a human resources or training representative alongside a technical representative.

Education experts have long argued that effective TVET systems play a vital role in reducing poverty, increasing productivity, and supporting industrial growth. Countries that have successfully expanded vocational training have often recorded improvements in workforce readiness and economic competitiveness.

As Liberia seeks to diversify its economy and create more opportunities for young people, the importance of a robust TVET sector continues to gain prominence. Government officials and development partners increasingly view technical education as a critical tool for addressing unemployment while supporting sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction, mining, and services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The AITB workshop is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to share experiences, identify challenges, and develop practical solutions that enhance the effectiveness of TVET delivery nationwide.

With participants drawn from both training institutions and industry, organizers hope the discussions will produce stronger collaboration frameworks and actionable recommendations that contribute to a more responsive and inclusive skills development system.

As the country's workforce needs continue to evolve, the workshop represents another effort to ensure that technical and vocational education remains relevant, accessible, and capable of preparing citizens for meaningful employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in a rapidly changing economy.