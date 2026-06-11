Nigeria: APC Has Number, Strength to Win Any Election - Yilwatda

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, says the party has the numbers and strength to win the forthcoming Ekiti governorship election and the 2027 presidential election.

Yilwatda made the statement while inaugurating the APC National Campaign Council for the Ekiti Governorship election, slated for June 20 in Abuja.

The chairman presented the party's flag to the APC governorship candidate, Gov. Biodun Oyenbanji,, contesting for a second term in office.

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He noted that Oyebanji was doing well in terms of infrastructural development, social protection, scholarships and health support systems for the people.

"You are connecting roads and connecting hearts across the state. We celebrate you, and I thank God for giving you to the people of Ekiti and to our party as well.

"Today, we present you to the people of Ekiti for a second term in office. As a party, we are proud and happy that we have you.

"You are one of the best candidates for this election; the people have no option, as you seem to be the only candidate for this election," he said.

Yilwatda, who boasted about the party's growing strength lately, added that no political party in the country could match the array of people in the APC.

"APC has the strength and is prepared to win any election."

Yiltwada said funding would not be a problem for the party to win elections because it has the manpower and capacity to raise funds, adding that it was building an inclusive campaign council for Ekiti.

"The elderly are here with all talents and all shared opinions, people who can raise funds down to mobilisation at the polling unit level, we are prepared," he said.

Sen. Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate and Co-Chairman of the council, thanked the party's leadership for the honour to serve.

He, however, advised aspirants seeking elective positions on the party's platform in the 2027 general elections to accept in good faith the results of its primary election across the states that were being expected.

He congratulated those who would make the list in advance for the House of Representatives and the Senate, saying those who may not make it should have done their homework well before the primaries.

He added that the National Assembly would endorse the list of successful aspirants when it is eventually released by the party's leadership.

"When the party meets, we shall endorse the list and may God Almighty grant us victory in the elections and grant us victory in justice," Akpabio said.

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Chairman of the Council said the council's goal was ambitious yet achievable, adding that it was committed to ensuring that the voice of the people was amplified.

He said the council was also committed to ensuring that the people's trust in good governance was rewarded.

He said to achieve its goal, the council had established effective campaign structures across all 16 Local Government Areas and 177 wards in Ekiti.

Sani said the grassroots engagement was foundational to the council's strategy in ensuring that every indigene of the state was reached, heard and mobilised for the election.

"Our campaign will not merely be a series of rallies; it will be a movement that resonates with the aspirations of the people," he said.

He described Oyebanji as a man with a strong commitment to the welfare of the people of Ekiti, saying his leadership was strategic, defined by humility and kindness that brought everyone together.

He said the campaign would focus on engaging and mobilising the youth and women, two vital demographics essential for shaping the future of the state.

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"Their voices will be heard, their concerns addressed, and their aspirations prioritised in our governance agenda.

"We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone has a role to play in building a brighter future.

"Let us remember that this campaign is not just about winning an election; it is about securing the future of the state," he said.

He explained that the election was about ensuring that the progress made by the APC government continued and that every indigene of the state benefited from good governance.

He urged members of the council to fully commit to mobilising, engaging and advocating for the vision they shared, assuring that, together, they would ensure that the voice of the people was not only heard but also amplified.

"Let us march forward with courage, determination and unity, together, we will achieve an extraordinary victory for Gov. Oyebanji and the APC in the forthcoming Ekiti governorship election," he said.