Nigeria: No, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Did Not Say Many Nigerians Want Him Dead - He Was Referring to 'Cabals'

IN SHORT: Ahead of Nigeria's 2027 election, social media posts have claimed that President Bola Tinubu said many Nigerians want him dead. Evidence shows he was referring to powerful cabals affected by his economic reforms, not ordinary Nigerians.

Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, secured the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket in May 2026 and is seeking re-election in January 2027.

As Nigerians prepare to vote, public opinion about Tinubu remains divided. While some strongly support his policies, others have criticised his administration over economic hardship and insecurity.

In May 2026, armed men abducted 39 students and ⁠seven teachers in Oriire local government, Ogbomoso in Oyo state in the southwest of the country. At time of publication, they remain in captivity.

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It is in this context that some Nigerians have claimed Tinubu said many Nigerians want him dead.

One post from 1 June reads: "BREAKING: Many Nigerians Want Me Dëad-- Tinubu."

The same statement, attributed to Tinubu, was found here, here and here.

But did Tinubu say many Nigerians wanted him dead? We checked.

Misleading quote

A Google keyword search for Tinubu's statement led us to a news report about remarks delivered on the president's behalf at the launch of a book by Ayo Opadokun.

At the event, former Ogun state governor Olusegun Osoba, speaking on behalf of the president, said Tinubu was aware that powerful forces affected by his reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate changes, were unhappy with his administration.

Osoba said Tinubu described these groups as "cabals" who were trying to undermine the government's reforms, and that they would "wish him dead any time".

A cabal is usually used to describe a group of people who conspire together, typically to advance a private agenda or influence the direction of a government or organisation.

Some past Nigerian presidents are thought to have been influenced by these cabals.

In the message delivered by Osoba, Tinubu was referring to "cabals" or powerful interest group who wanted him dead, not ordinary Nigerians.