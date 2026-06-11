Nigeria: Army Contains Cameroonian Troops' Incursion in C'river Border Community

11 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

...incursion emanated from levy collections

The Nigerian Army has successfully contained an unauthorised incursion by Cameroonian soldiers into Danare community in Boki LGA of Cross River State, averting a potential escalation that caused panic among residents.

A statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, said its troops at the Forward Operating Base in Danare promptly responded after receiving reports of foreign military personnel on Nigerian territory on Tuesday.

"Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed at the Forward Operating Base Danare, upon receiving reports of foreign military presence, promptly responded and contacted appropriate Cameroonian Armed Forces authority which led to the withdrawal of Cameroonian troops from Nigerian territory in line with established border protocols," the statement said.

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The Army added that the situation was "immediately contained without further escalation" and that troops remained vigilant while monitoring border activities.

Preliminary findings attributed the incident to a dispute over levies on farmland between Danare in Nigeria and Dadi in Cameroon.

Residents reported that armed Cameroonian troops advanced into the community and fired warning shots to disperse youths who challenged them.

Boki Local Government Chairman, Beatrice Nyiam, urged residents to remain calm, saying relevant security agencies and government authorities were handling the matter.

The Army reassured the public that the situation was calm and under control. It warned against spreading unverified information capable of causing unnecessary tension.

"The General Officer Commanding 82 Division had directed the Commander, 13 Brigade, to visit his Cameroonian counterpart to strengthen border coordination, clarify operating procedures along the boundary, and prevent future occurrences," the statement added.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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