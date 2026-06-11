Nigeria: 'They Vowed to Shoot Remaining Africans' - - Nigerians Recount Ordeal in South Africa

A group of Nigerian returnees from South Africa have recounted harrowing experiences of alleged xenophobia, extortion, discrimination and intimidation, urging fellow Nigerians still residing in the country to consider returning home.

One of the returnees, Mr. Chukwuemeka Chris Okeke, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government and individuals who facilitated their return, saying the situation in South Africa had become unbearable for many African migrants.

"There is no place like home. We are passing through a lot in South Africa. I really appreciate our President and others who supported in bringing us back home. I thank our government so much. May God bless Nigerians," he said.

Another returnee named Emmanuel Nwachukwu, alleged that hostility towards foreigners, particularly Nigerians, had intensified in parts of South Africa, claiming that some groups had threatened violence against African migrants who refused to leave the country.

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"They said they will start shooting at the remaining people who do not want to go home," he claimed.

According to him, many Nigerians living in South Africa face frequent harassment from law enforcement officials and other security agencies.

"Once they know you are a Nigerian, police and other security agencies will come to extort you. Day in and day out they are doing that," he alleged.

Responding to questions about the legal status of many Nigerians in South Africa, Nwachukwu acknowledged that a significant number of migrants lack valid documentation but argued that bureaucratic obstacles make it difficult for foreigners to regularize their status.

"They say we are staying illegally, but they are not giving people documents. How can you not document people and then start tagging them as illegal immigrants?" he asked.

He further alleged that undocumented migrants are routinely targeted for extortion and intimidation.

"They know people do not have papers, so they go after them, frustrate them and take money from them every day. As long as you are a Nigerian, you are a target," he claimed.

Nwachukwu also accused immigration authorities of creating obstacles for foreigners seeking to leave the country.

"When you get to the international airport and want to go home, they will tell you your documents are not complete and find reasons to send you back to prison. They are recycling people as slaves in that country," he alleged.

The returnee disclosed that he had spent 10 years in South Africa, while another returnee interviewed alongside him said he had lived there for eight years.

Offering advice to Nigerians still residing abroad, Nwachukwu urged them not to allow pride or fear of embarrassment to prevent them from returning home.

"There are many Nigerians who don't want to come back because of shame. They have been there for years and don't have money. I told my friends to forget the shame and let's go home. No place like home," he said.

He also claimed that many foreigners struggle to renew immigration documents, leaving them vulnerable to arrest and harassment.

"I have papers, but they have expired. I went for renewal, but they could not renew them. That's why when you see police or immigration officers, you are running. Our lives are not safe there," he said.

Despite the challenges he experienced abroad, Okeke expressed optimism about Nigeria's future and called on citizens to work together to improve the country.

"I am so happy to be here. I appeal to Nigerians, let's join hands together to make Nigeria great," he added.

The accounts come amid recurring concerns over the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa, where periodic outbreaks of anti-immigrant violence and tensions have drawn attention from governments and human rights organizations across Africa.

They shared their experiences:

Chukwuemka Chris Okeke: "No place like home. "We are passing through a lot in South Africa".

Emmanuel Nwachukwu: "I really appreciate our president and others who supported in bringing us back home. I thank our government so much. May God bless Nigerians. South Africa is not a place for a black person. They have dealt with Nigerians in a way that I will not advice a Nigerian to get a visa to go to South Africa. For those who are still there, I want them to tidy themselves up and start coming back home.

"They said they will start shooting at the remaining people (African brothers, sisters) who do not want to go home. And for that all the hatred and injustices I got in South Africa, now that I am here I am going to join politics and do everything humanly possible to get to the top. And once I get to the top, I will be the first African President to strike, 'extract' South Africa. Those people are not behaving like Africans. They are behaving like nomadic people, I mean they are thinking backward. How can a black man attack a fellow black man in a African continent. Are they alright? They have destroyed a lot of businesses. Once they know you are a Nigerian, Police and other security agencies will come to extort you. Day in and day out they are doing that.

When asked to respond on the legality of their stay, he confirmed affirmative, saying that "most Nigerians are staying illegal in South Africa. However, they will say that we are staying illegal but they are not giving any document. How can you not be documenting people and start tagging them as illegal immigrants. Because you want your police and security agencies to start extorting them. They know they are not giving papers, and these guys don't have papers, so go after them, frustrate them and take money from them everyday. It's not like when they take money from you today, they will give you papers, tomorrow they will come, take money from you and keep on frustrating you. As long as you are a Nigerian, you are a target. And when you want to go home, and get to their international airport, they will still not want you to go home. They will tell you that you document is not complete and give you one reason in other to send you back to prison. After you will spend all you money to come out and go back again into the country. They are recycling people as slaves in that country".

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When asked how long he has been in South Africa, he said: "I have been there for ten years. The other returnee said he has been there for eight years.

Advice to those that are still in South Africa

"South African government does not issue papers to foreigners, likewise, Malawi, Mozambique, and Ethiopia, they are just making money from us. I have papers, but they have expired, I went for renewal but they could not renew it. That's why when you see police you are running, when you see immigration, you are running. Our lives are not safe there. Mostly Zulu people, the way they are attacking Nigerians, they said, Nigerians are taking their wives, you see things are tough for most of us there. There are many Nigerians who don't want to come back because of shame. They don't have money, they have been there for years. So because of shame, they don't want to come back. Even my friends, I told them to forget the shame and let's go home, no place like home. I am so happy to be here, I appeal to Nigerians, let's join hands together to make Nigeria great"