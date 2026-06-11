Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Valued At $39b in Private Placement Ahead of IPO

Dangote Petroleum Refinery is seeking to raise about $1 billion through a private placement that values the company at $39.1 billion, according to an information memorandum seen by Nairametrics.

The refinery is offering 3 billion ordinary shares at $0.35 per share. Investors must subscribe for at least 1 million shares, equal to $350,000, with additional subscriptions accepted in multiples of 500,000 shares. The shares will be subject to a 365-day lock-up period from allotment.

Demand for the offer has already exceeded $2 billion, according to Nairametrics, suggesting that the placement may be oversubscribed. Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has committed $100 million , per multiple reports. The proceeds will be used for expansion projects and general corporate purposes as the refinery deepens its role in Nigeria's fuel supply market.

The facility has a nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day and began fuel production in 2024. It produces diesel, aviation fuel, naphtha and premium motor spirit.

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Standard Bank Group has also said it plans to play a leading role in the refinery's future public listing, after the facility completed test runs at 700,000 barrels per day. It aims to reach 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028.

The fundraising is likely to renew expectations of a future public listing. Aliko Dangote has previously said the refinery could be listed, though no timeline was disclosed in the memorandum. Market observers see the private placement as a step toward widening the shareholder base before any IPO.

Dangote plans to sell between 5 and 10% of the refinery on five major African exchanges: the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the BRVM, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), per reports. The operation is already attracting the interest of local investors.

Key Takeaways

Dangote Refinery's private placement is a major test of investor appetite for African industrial assets. A $39.1 billion valuation would make the refinery one of the continent's most valuable private companies and place it above most listed companies on the Nigerian Exchange. The demand reflects the refinery's strategic role in reducing Nigeria's dependence on imported fuel and creating export capacity for refined products. It also shows that investors are willing to back infrastructure that can generate hard-currency revenue. But the valuation comes with execution risk. The refinery must maintain high utilisation, secure crude supply, manage logistics and expand distribution while dealing with fuel pricing, regulation and foreign exchange constraints. The planned public listing would be important for Nigerian capital markets because it could deepen market size and give investors access to a large industrial asset. Standard Bank's support adds credibility, but the real proof will come from operating cash flow, product exports, margins and the refinery's ability to scale toward its longer-term capacity ambitions.