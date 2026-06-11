West Africa: Nigeria Threatens Retaliation Against SA for Attacks On Its Citizens

The Nigerian foreign minister has said that her country might take action against SA for alleged attacks on Nigerians, but what that retaliation might be is as yet unclear.

Nigeria's foreign minister, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has threatened that Nigeria might retaliate against South Africa for alleged attacks on its nationals in this country.

She said in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Monday that no decision had been taken and did not elaborate on what form any retaliation might take.

A journalist asked her during an impromptu press conference if her government was considering retaliatory measures against South Africa because of attacks on Nigerians in SA.

"Well, that is a situation that we are considering. This is up to our legislature. This is a decision that has to be taken at the highest level of government. But it is not off the table."

She said earlier, "Citizens are being harassed. Their properties are being looted. Criminal actions are perpetrated on our citizens. The police refuse to do anything. The South African government has not come out strongly -- firmly -- enough to condemn these incidents. So our citizens are in peril. They are in distress."

The minister also explained that there had been administrative delays in sending an aircraft to South Africa to fetch Nigerians who wished to leave the country. Her spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, told Daily Maverick on Wednesday that the...