Nigeria: Rapper Illbliss Opens Up On Eight-Year Wait for Fatherhood

Nigerian rapper and businessman Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, popularly known as Illbliss, has opened up about his deeply personal journey to fatherhood, revealing that he and his wife waited eight years before welcoming their first child.

Speaking during a recent interview, the 46-year-old recalled the emotional moment they discovered his wife was pregnant, describing it as one of the most overwhelming experiences of his life.

"The doctor said everything was fine, but my wife was pregnant. My wife broke down, and I broke down as well. The doctor thought we didn't want the baby, but he had no clue how long we had waited for that child," the rapper recounted.

The road was not without its challenges. Illbliss revealed that doctors advised them to terminate the pregnancy, warning that the baby would not survive. However, the couple refused, leaning on their Catholic faith and their belief that God would intervene.

"Doctors told us to flush and get rid of her because she wouldn't make it, but we refused. We're staunch Catholics. We believed God would come through, and God did come through," he said.

The rapper expressed that seeing his daughter healthy and thriving today remains one of the greatest blessings of his life.