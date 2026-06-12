South Africa: Home Affairs Confirms Repatriation of Nigerian Nationals

The Department of Home Affairs on Thursday confirmed that it has processed 586 Nigerian nationals for repatriation after they were found to be residing in South Africa illegally.

In its statement, the department said the first repatriation flight departed on Thursday morning, 11 June 2026, carrying 268 passengers.

"All individuals processed for repatriation were issued with Emergency Travel Documents by the Nigerian High Commission, enabling their exit from South Africa and return to Nigeria. In accordance with the Immigration Act, all affected individuals have been declared undesirable persons and are consequently prohibited from re-entering South Africa for a period of five years," it said.

In addition, it acknowledged the cooperation and assistance provided by the Nigerian High Commission throughout the documentation and repatriation process.

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Meanwhile, a second flight, which will transport the remaining individuals from the group of 586 processed for repatriation, is scheduled to depart on Monday, 15 June 2026.

"The department further reminds all foreign nationals residing in South Africa that they are required to be in possession of valid visas or other authorisations that entitle them to remain in the Republic lawfully. Foreign nationals must ensure that their immigration status remains compliant with South African immigration laws at all times and to regularise their stay."

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber, said the department is irrevocably committed to enforcing South Africa's immigration laws and restoring the rule of law.

"Our ongoing orderly and lawful deportations and repatriations, which have increased by 46% over the past two years, is clear evidence of this," he said.

He went on to say: "Our reform agenda as recently affirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, including the ongoing scale-up of the Electronic Travel Authorisation to record biometrics for every foreigner entering our country, the replacement of the fraud-prone Green ID Book with Smart ID cards through our digital partnership with the banks, and the introduction of a cutting-edge Digital Identity system, are systematically enhancing our capacity to enforce immigration laws.

"In this context of ongoing progress, the public is again urged to never engage in violence or take the law into their own hands."