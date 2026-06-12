South Africa: Xenophobia - 258 Nigerians Evacuated By Govt From South Africa Land in Lagos

Abuja — The first batch of 258 Nigerians from South Africa following a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in the country touched down on their home soil on Thursday after the Nigerian government assisted in their evacuation.

The returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos aboard a special Air Peace flight that landed at about 10:25 a.m.

Receiving the evacuees on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, described the evacuation as a clear demonstration of the administration's commitment to protecting the lives and welfare of Nigerians, irrespective of where they reside.

The returnees were accompanied by officials of the Nigerian Mission in South Africa, led by Acting High Commissioner, Ambassador Temitope Ajayi, who coordinated arrangements for their safe departure from the country.

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Enikanolaiye conveyed President Tinubu's message of solidarity to the evacuees, assuring them that the Federal Government would continue to prioritize the safety, dignity and well-being of Nigerian citizens abroad.

He emphasized that the decision to evacuate affected Nigerians was a necessary response to the threats posed by the recent attacks, stressing that no citizen should be forced to live in fear because of his or her nationality.

According to the minister, the operation reflects Nigeria's citizen-focused foreign policy and should not be interpreted as a retreat in the face of adversity, adding that additional evacuation flights are expected in the coming days as authorities continue to assist Nigerians willing to return home.

The evacuation was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and several government agencies, including the Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs, Aviation and Health, as well as the Nigeria Immigration Service and security agencies.

Enikanolaiye commended officials of the Nigerian Mission in South Africa for their role in facilitating the operation and urged Nigerians still residing in the country to remain vigilant, obey local laws and promptly report security concerns to the mission.

He also disclosed that the Nigerian government remains actively engaged with South African authorities through diplomatic channels to ensure the protection of Nigerians and address the factors fueling the attacks.

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The returnees are currently undergoing documentation, profiling and medical screening procedures. Government officials said temporary accommodation and other support services would be provided before they are reunited with their families.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Nigerians across the world and appealed for calm as diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation continue.