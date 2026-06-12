South Africa: Bafana Bafana's Opening Match Drought in World Cups Continues After Mexico Horror Show

12 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

Two red cards and zero goals. That's the summary of South Africa's first World Cup match in almost two decades as they fell 2-0 to Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 edition.

South Africa came into their first Fifa World Cup match in 16 years aiming to break their winless streak in opening matches at the soccer extravaganza. But they failed, going down 2-0 to Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Thursday.

Hugo Broos's men also ended the match with nine men after receiving two red cards. Sphephelo Sithole was the first to be handed his marching orders by Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio.

The first sending off, which came with 50 minutes played, was an exclamation mark to a horrid showing by Sithole. The midfielder was also culpable for Mexico's opening strike (and the opening goal of the 2026 World Cup).

Brian Gutierrez drew the first red card when his marauding run towards the box was stopped in its tracks by Sithole, whose clumsy tackle from behind earned him his marching orders to complete a miserable afternoon's work.

The Mexicans opened the scoring after Julián Quiñones punished a sloppy mistake at the back by Sithole, a defensive midfielder. England-based striker Raúl Jiménez scored Mexico's second goal in front of more than 80,000 expectant home fans.

On 84 minutes, second-half substitute Themba Zwane was also shown red for striking out...

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