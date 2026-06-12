Africa: Red Card Chaos As Mexico Sink South Africa in World Cup Opener

Funda ngesiZuluBy Razeen Gutta

The 2026 Fifa World Cup exploded into life with a night of red cards at the Estadio Azteca, as Mexico beat Bafana Bafana 2-0 in Thursday's Group A opener.

The showpiece event kicked off with the first of three magical opening ceremonies, as Shakira headlined proceedings with a live performance of one of this year's official tournament songs, Dai Dai.

The opening games in Canada and USA will also feature star-studded curtain raisers in Toronto and Los Angeles on Friday.

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Once the action got underway, Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez struck for Mexico before Bafana Bafana self-destructed, finishing with nine men after second-half dismissals for Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane.

The hosts threatened early as Jimenez forced a sharp save from Ronwen Williams in the fifth minute.

Four minutes later, Sithole was dispossessed on the edge of his penalty area and Quinones fired through Williams' legs for the first goal of the tournament.

South Africa's first chance came in the 38th minute when Lyle Foster headed wide. Jimenez was denied again by Williams before Quinones hit the post before the break.

Sithole was sent off shortly after the restart for fouling Brian Gutierrez as the last defender. Jimenez then headed in Roberto Alvarado's cross midway through the second half to make it 2-0.

Zwane saw red after a VAR review for striking Alvarado before Mexico's Cesar Montes was also dismissed in stoppage time.

It was first time in two decades that a team received multiple red cards in a World Cup clash, with Portugal and Netherlands the last two sides to do it in their feisty round of 16 clash in Germany back in 2006.

South Africa will next face Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday, 18 June before Mexico take on South Korea in Zapopan on Friday, 19 June.

Pictured above: Fifa World Cup opening ceremony

Source: @fifaworldcup