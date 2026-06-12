Nigeria: FIFA Ranking - Super Eagles Emerge Second-Highest-Ranked Team Missing the 2026 World Cup

Only Denmark, ranked 21st globally, sits higher among countries that failed to qualify for football's biggest event.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across the United States, Mexico and Canada, Nigeria's Super Eagles will be watching from afar despite being one of the highest-ranked teams not participating in the tournament.

The latest FIFA Men's World Ranking released on Thursday placed Nigeria 26th in the world, making the Super Eagles the second-highest-ranked nation to miss the expanded 48-team World Cup.

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Only Denmark, ranked 21st globally, sits higher among countries that failed to qualify for football's biggest event.

The ranking underscores the disappointment of Nigeria's absence from the tournament, despite the team's resurgence under coach Éric Chelle and a strong rise in the global rankings over the past year.

The Super Eagles maintained their 26th position after a mixed run of results in recent international matches. Nigeria won the Unity Cup invitational tournament in London, defeating Zimbabwe 2-0 before thrashing Jamaica 3-0 in the final.

The three-time African champions also secured a 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw but suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Portugal in Leiria on Wednesday.

Despite missing out on the World Cup, Nigeria remains Africa's third-highest-ranked team behind Morocco and Senegal.

Morocco, who are ranked seventh in the world, continue to lead the continent, while Senegal occupy second place in Africa. Algeria and Egypt complete the top five on the continent.

Nigeria's current ranking is particularly significant because it represents the country's highest FIFA position in almost a decade.

The Super Eagles climbed to 26th following their impressive third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they emerged as one of the biggest movers in the rankings.

That AFCON campaign saw Nigeria rise 12 places globally, with victories over several top African sides helping restore the team's status among the continent's elite.

However, that resurgence came too late to rescue a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign that left one of Africa's most successful football nations absent from the global showpiece.

Nigeria's failure to qualify remains one of the biggest surprises ahead of the tournament, especially given the country's pedigree. The Super Eagles have appeared at six previous World Cups and reached the Round of 16 on three occasions.

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While Nigeria misses out, defending champions Argentina will enter the tournament as the world's highest-ranked team.

The world champions regained top spot in the latest rankings ahead of Spain, France, England and Portugal.

Brazil sit sixth, followed by Morocco, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany to complete the top 10.

As the World Cup begins, the FIFA rankings offer a reminder of what might have been for Nigeria: a team ranked among the world's top 30, Africa's top three, yet absent from the biggest stage of all.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be released on 20 July, a day after the World Cup final.