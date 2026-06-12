Nigeria: Tinubu Honours Gen Yar'Adua, Announces New University in His Name

12 June 2026
This Day (Lagos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday paid tribute to one of the leading figures of Nigeria's democratic movement, announced the renaming of a federal institution in his honour, and called on Nigerians to renew their commitment to democracy, unity and national progress.

Speaking during his Democracy Day address, the President singled out the late General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua for recognition, describing him as one of the key figures who helped shape modern democratic Nigeria.

"Among the architects of modern democratic Nigeria, we honour General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua for his vision of national partnership," Tinubu said.

In recognition of Yar'Adua's contributions, the President announced that "the Federal Government has approved the revitalisation and renaming of the completed Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, as the General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology."

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