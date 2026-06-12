Liberian Human Rights Defenders Reject Foreign Influence On Households

Reject Foreign Ideological Agendas

MONROVIA, June 12, 2026 - The Liberian Human Rights Defenders have issued a statement rejecting efforts by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to present itself as an advocate for Liberian households, arguing that imported ideologies threaten the health, dignity, rights, and well-being of women, children, and diverse households.

The statement follows the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia's endorsement of the Strengthening Families Conference, scheduled for June 19 in Monrovia. The council assured the public that the event, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is not intended to promote the doctrine of any specific faith.

In a joint statement, the interfaith coalition, including the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia and a program for Christian-Muslim relations, said its review found no evidence linking the conference to religious or doctrinal instruction.

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The coalition described the event as a platform for religious communities, civil society organizations, traditional leaders, and government officials to discuss strengthening families as a foundation for national development.

However, Myrtle Anita Kerkulah, lead activist of the Human Rights Defenders, said during a statement at the Boulevard Palace Hotel in Sinkor, "Liberian households are not a battleground for foreign ideological agendas."

She emphasized that Liberian families have traditionally relied on community, mutual respect, shared responsibility, and collective care. The group argued that families need better healthcare, education, economic opportunities, and protection from violence--not foreign agendas that do not reflect Liberia's context.

The group stated its opposition to the Church's efforts to champion Liberian households, claiming its agenda threatens the health, dignity, rights, and well-being of women, girls, children, and diverse households.

The Defenders expressed concern that certain teachings could restrict women's rights, oppose comprehensive sexuality education, and limit access to health information and services. They described these as barriers to progress.

Citing Liberia's challenges with sexual and gender-based violence, adolescent pregnancy, and maternal deaths, the group argued that access to accurate information, healthcare, and decision-making freedoms could save lives. They said any agenda that prioritizes ideology over safety should be challenged.

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The group also opposed efforts to weaken or remove comprehensive sexuality education from schools, emphasizing that such knowledge helps protect children from abuse, exploitation, and unintended pregnancies.

Defense of diverse households:

The statement rejected the idea that only one type of household deserves recognition, noting that single parents, grandparents, blended, extended, and child-headed households all contribute to national strength.

The group also questioned the LDS Church's history on issues such as polygamy, child marriage, and gender roles, claiming the church promotes a narrow vision not reflective of Liberian household diversity.

Call for investment over prescription:

The Defenders said it was troubling that a wealthy religious institution seeks to advise Liberians on households while many struggle with basic needs. They called for investments in public health, child protection, women's empowerment, and opportunities for families.

The group stated that the debate is not about faith but about whether foreign religious institutions should influence national policies and social norms in ways that may undermine public health and equality.

The Defenders affirmed their commitment to continue advocating for household diversity, public health, sexuality education, and the rights of women, girls, and children.

They stated that Liberians are capable of deciding what is best for their households without foreign intervention.