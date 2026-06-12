Liberia: Religious Council of Liberia Endorses Strengthening Families Conference

Monrovia, June 12, 2026: The Inter-Religious Council of Liberia has endorsed the upcoming Strengthening Families Conference, which is scheduled to open in Monrovia on June 19.

The council stated that the event, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is not intended to promote the doctrine of any particular faith.

In a joint statement issued by the interfaith coalition, which includes the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia and a Christian-Muslim relations program, the council said its review of the conference found no connection between the gathering and religious or doctrinal instruction.

The statement described the event as a platform for religious communities, civil society organizations, traditional leaders, and government officials to explore ways of strengthening families as a foundation for national development.

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"We recognize that strong families are the foundation of a stable and prosperous nation, and we remain committed to supporting efforts that strengthen family life across our country," the council said.

The council highlighted that Liberia's family structures have been shaped by civil war, economic hardship, migration, and social change, resulting in various family arrangements including single-parent households, child-headed homes, and grandparent-led families.

The statement said these realities require compassion, understanding, and support. The council linked discussions on family wellbeing to broader social challenges, including poverty, unemployment, gender-based violence, maternal mortality, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, and limited access to healthcare and education.

The council called for open and respectful dialogue on issues affecting women, girls, young people, and other vulnerable groups, including access to education, security, information, and essential services.

The statement emphasized that families are connected to the health, safety, and dignity of the individuals who make them up.

The council stated that decisions concerning the future of Liberian families should involve broad-based consultation with national institutions, community leaders, civil society organizations, women, and youth. It said issues relating to family, culture, health, and social development require input from trusted institutions in Liberian society.

The council reiterated its support for programs that serve society rather than the doctrinal objectives of any single group. It also pledged to work with organizations that promote ethical values, particularly on issues affecting family life.

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The council noted that it had been invited to contribute educational content at the conference and commended the organizers for the opportunity. The Strengthening Families Conference is an annual interfaith event sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The 2026 edition will be the eighth in the series and follows previous conferences held in Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire and Sierra Leone with the participation of government officials, religious leaders and civil society representatives. Last year's conference, held in Freetown and hosted by Sierra Leonean First Lady, Fatima Maada Bio, focused on women's empowerment and child protection.

The statement was read by Rev. Dr. Christopher Wleh Toe, I., General Secretary of the Liberia Council of Churches, and was witnessed by Christian and Muslim clergy, including representatives of the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia and the National Muslim Council of Liberia.