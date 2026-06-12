Nigeria: Fourth Edition of Prime Atlantic Squash Tourney Gets June 22 Date

The Lagos State Squash Association says all is set for the 4th edition of the Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament scheduled to hold from June 22 to June 27 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Chairman of the association, Tomi Falase, said the annual tournament had grown into one of Nigeria's foremost squash competitions, providing a platform for elite players and emerging talents to showcase their abilities.

Falase said this year's edition would be bigger and more competitive, bringing together some of the country's finest players and promising young athletes eager to make their mark on the national stage.

"The Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament has continued to grow in stature and significance over the years, contributing immensely to the development of squash in Nigeria.

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"We are excited about the fourth edition and look forward to another week of exciting matches, healthy competition and the discovery of new talents," he said.

According to him, the tournament goes beyond competition by promoting grassroots development and sustaining interest in squash among young Nigerians.

Falase noted that the previous edition underscored the tournament's role as a breeding ground for future stars, with several players announcing themselves on the big stage.

He recalled the emergence of Yusuf Quadri as one of the standout performers after the youngster claimed a remarkable double, winning both the senior men's and Under-19 boys' titles.

Quadri stunned experienced campaigner Farouk Sulaimon 3-1 to capture the senior men's crown before defeating Joshua Daniel by the same margin to emerge champion in the Under-19 boys' category.

"Yusuf Quadri's achievement demonstrated the immense talent within our youth ranks and justified our commitment to creating opportunities for young players to compete alongside established stars.

"It is stories like these that define the essence of the Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament and inspire the next generation of athletes," Falase said.

In the women's category, top seed Rofiat Abdulazeez reaffirmed her dominance by defeating Farida Soliu 3-1 to retain her supremacy and emerge champion.

Similarly, Aisha Abdulazeez displayed remarkable composure and skill in the Under-19 girls' final, sweeping past Zainab Ishola 3-1 to claim the title.

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Falase commended Prime Atlantic for its unwavering support and consistent sponsorship, describing the partnership as vital to the growth of the sport and the emergence of future champions.

He also appreciated the Lagos State Government for its commitment to sports development and the provision of facilities that encourage youths to pursue their sporting aspirations.

Falase called on sports enthusiasts, corporate organisations, members of the squash community and the general public to attend the tournament and support the athletes.

"We invite everyone to be part of this memorable edition as we celebrate excellence, resilience and the enduring spirit of sportsmanship.

"We are confident that the fourth edition of the Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament will surpass expectations and further strengthen Nigeria's position in the sport," he said.