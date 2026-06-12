Nigeria: Air Peace Laments Xenophobic Attacks, Backs Evacuation of Nigerians

12 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

West Africa's largest airline, Air Peace, has expressed sadness over the circumstances that necessitated the evacuation of Nigerian citizens in South Africa, describing the situation as unfortunate and deeply concerning.

Air Peac's Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Nowel Ngala, in a statement by the Spokesperson for the airline, Efe Osifo-Whiskey, reaffirmed the airline's commitment to humanitarian service.

He said airline's flying the returnees back to Nigeria aligned with the patriotic vision of Air Peace Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, whose philosophy has consistently placed national interest, compassion and service above commercial considerations.

Ngala said that Air Peace remained ready to support Federal Government in safeguarding Nigerians wherever they might be and disclosed that discussions were ongoing regarding additional evacuation flights should the need arise.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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