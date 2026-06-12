Nigeria: Accord Leaders in Osun Reaffirm Olawepo-Hashim's 2027 Presidential Bid

OSOGBO — Leaders, stakeholders and longstanding members of the Accord Party in Osun State have reaffirmed their support for Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, insisting that no external influence can overturn the mandate freely given to him by party members.

The declaration was made on Wednesday during a rally in Osogbo attended by party leaders, women groups, youth supporters and grassroots members from across the state, who gathered to publicly endorse Olawepo-Hashim's presidential aspiration.

According to a statement issued by the candidate's media office, the rally served as a platform for party members to reaffirm confidence in his leadership and commitment to the Accord Party's presidential ambition.

Speaking on behalf of the party, Daniel Adedayo said the gathering was convened to demonstrate continued support for Olawepo-Hashim and to send a clear message that Accord members in Osun remained firmly committed to his candidacy.

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According to him, Olawepo-Hashim possesses the vision, experience and national appeal required to provide the leadership Nigeria needs at a critical period in its history.

"Our gathering here today is to reaffirm our support for Olawepo-Hashim as the party's presidential candidate. He is the man Nigerians are waiting for, and we are ready to stand with him all the way," Adedayo said.

The stakeholders dismissed suggestions that support for Governor Ademola Adeleke's re-election bid in the August 15 governorship election should translate into abandoning the party's presidential ambition.

"Olawepo-Hashim remains our presidential candidate. Nobody can trade away a mandate freely given by party members. The governorship election and the presidential election are separate matters," Adedayo declared.

Also speaking, the party's Women Leader, Rukayat Olanrewaju, described Olawepo-Hashim's emergence as a reflection of the confidence party members have in his leadership, integrity and vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

She noted that party members in Osun State remained resolute in their support for his candidacy and would continue grassroots mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Hundreds of supporters at the rally waved banners and placards bearing messages of support for Olawepo-Hashim, chanting slogans and reaffirming their loyalty to what they described as the party's authentic presidential mandate.

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The stakeholders also called on the national leadership of the Accord Party to respect the wishes of members and uphold the principles of internal democracy, insisting that the mandate given to Olawepo-Hashim could not be negotiated, substituted or surrendered to external political interests.

The rally comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the party's presidential nomination process, with supporters maintaining that Olawepo-Hashim remains the validly elected and widely accepted choice of party members across the country.

The gathering concluded with a renewed pledge by party members in Osun State to continue mobilising support for Olawepo-Hashim's presidential campaign as preparations for the 2027 general election gather momentum.