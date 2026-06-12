Nigeria: NBC Welcomes 20 Young Talents Into Empowerment Programme

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), a member of Coca-Cola HBC Group, has welcomed 20 young Nigerians into the 2026 cohort of its Youth Empowered Internship Programme, reaffirming its commitment to equipping young people with practical workplace experience and skills that enhance employability and career readiness.

The six-month internship programme provides participants with immersive learning opportunities across key business functions, including Supply Chain, and Commercial. Throughout the programme, the interns will gain hands-on experience, receive mentorship from experienced professionals, and develop critical workplace competencies in one of Nigeria's leading FMCG companies.

The new cohort was selected from a pool of Youth Empowered beneficiaries across several tertiary institutions, including the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU), University of Abuja and the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), following a competitive screening process.

Speaking on the significance of the programme, Director of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at Nigerian Bottling Company, Soromidayo George, said:"Creating meaningful pathways from education to employment is essential to unlocking the potential of young people. Through Youth Empowered, we are equipping young Nigerians with practical skills, workplace exposure, and professional networks that enhance their employability and prepare them to thrive in today's evolving world of work."

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She added: "The success of our first internship cohort demonstrates the transformative impact of meaningful workplace experience. We are particularly encouraged that three members of the pioneer cohort have progressed into full-time roles within our business, validating the programme's ability to create tangible career opportunities. We are excited to welcome this new cohort and look forward to supporting their growth and development over the next six months."