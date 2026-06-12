Nigeria: Court Sets June 18 for Trial of Factional PDP Chairman

Justice Peter Kekemeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Maitama, has fixed June 18, 2026 for the trial of the Kabiru Turaki, the factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court fixed the date yesterday after dismissing an application by Turaki's counsel, Abdulaziz Ibrahim (SAN).

The senior lawyer had urged the court to deliver an immediate ruling on the application by the defendant to challenge the charge filed against him by the inspector-general of police, (IGP).

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Turaki is facing a one-count charge of allegedly giving false information to the IGP. The prosecutors claimed he wrote a petition dated October 5, 2022 on his letterhead against one Saidu Mohammed Mainasara, with the intent to use the police's lawful powers to injure or annoy him.

The prosecution told the court that the alleged act contravenes Section 140 of the Penal Code Law, which criminalizes giving false information to a public officer with intent to cause harm.

When the matter came up, Ibrahim informed the court about the defendant's application to quash the charge marked CR/647/2025. He argued that the charge disclosed no prima facie case against Turaki and amounted to an abuse of court process.

Prosecuting counsel, Usman Rabiu, countered the application and asked the court to dismiss it. He urged Justice Kekemeke to allow the prosecution to present evidence and prove its case against the defendant.

Ibrahim then pleaded with the court to deliver its ruling quickly. He argued that delaying the decision would subject Turaki to unnecessary trial, emotional strain and physical stress.

Rabiu objected to the request, citing Section 396(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA. He said the law makes it mandatory for the court to reserve rulings on such preliminary objections until final judgment, leaving the judge with no discretion.

In his ruling, Justice Kekemeke agreed with the prosecution. He held that Section 396(2) of ACJA is mandatory and must be obeyed. The judge added that Turaki would not suffer any injustice by going through trial.

With both parties agreeing, the court adjourned the matter to June 18 for trial to begin. The prosecution is expected to call its sole witness on that date to open its case against the factional PDP chairman.