Liberia: Letter to God - Lord, Did He Really Hear From You?

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Dear Father:

Hmm, there has been too much noise in my village for the last few days. They say one Oga from Ogaland saw a vision about our village that plenty bad, bad things will happen, like the one our village suffered from many, many years ago.

They say this so-called vision or prophecy, da ley one bring the noise in our village, dividing everybody, friends and families. So, Father, I really want to know if this man heard from you, or if he's a crook looking for attention like plenty of his kind?

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Um, my son, before I answer your question, whatin the Good Old Book says about vision?

Father, the Good Old Book says, "God Revealed, to redeem."

Aha, there you go. So, if anybody who calls himself a true "Prophet or Man of God" sees bad things about somebody or a village, it is na for him to go on TV and boast and say, "aha, I said it and this happened, and I am saying it again blah, blah blah."

Father, this one you talked that true. A true prophet or man of God will pray against bad things from happening. He will na see it and seek self-relevance or glory. Anyone who does that is a fake pastor.

Ah, that it there oo my son. The first thing will be "Mercy Lord." Not going on a live TV show to grandstand and gain unnecessary attention for people to call you.

But Father, what if the man too looking for attention na? Why, if he wants our Oldman and his people to call him to come pray for our village so that he can receive a big prophet offering as they all always do-God forbid!

My son, that it you talking slow like that!

Yes, Father, because that is how they have been deceiving poor people in their gatherings, coming up with all kinds of fake visions and prophecies just to make people give them money or support their lavish lifestyles- all in the name of a "man of God".

Meanwhile, they are all big-time BMs stealing from the poor people in the name of giving to become millionaires overnight- I tiya ya.

But Father, you know something, I think his trick na work oo, because the way our village people gave it to him back-boast, he will tell his vision to another village.

Yes, mehn, you say you called yourself a prophet, and you see bad vision for a village, instead of you going in your closet to say, "mercy Lord," you go in front of your people to make them believe that you too can hear God.

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And lay people, too, are shouting as if that blessing is being released on them. But tell him, he na see us. Let him go and prophesy in his own village. Let him go and tell him, people, when and where Bogo-harrant is hiding and where and when they will be taking people's children from the next day, none sense!

Father, I tire sef ya. So, the other people who na understand or read between the line that this man want to hustle the hustlers are running with it here and there.

Father, you must tell him so, if that's the only way he wants to gain attention, he must na put his bad luck mouth on my village, because I too will prophesy bad, bad things for him oo.

He moh turn him Zaglay-Point mouth in his village, not here. If he can pray for our village, but the only thing to say is bad, bad things will happen here-we say back to the sender and all his generation.