Liberia: BBIU Installation Revives Youth Leadership Concerns

Paynesville — The Program Manager of the Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa), Ms. Alphia Faith Kemokai, emphasized that although Liberia is filled with citizens expecting change, young people remain the key drivers of the transformation the nation continues to anticipate.

Ms. Kemokai made the statement when Best Brains International University (BBIU) inaugurated and certified its first democratically elected corps of officers to lead the institution's affairs for the next academic year. The event marked a milestone and a new era in the university's student leadership and governance structure.

The newly elected corps of officers includes Jefflyn W. Jallah, President; William Kambleh, Vice President; Prince Gwagee, Secretary; Julia Mayango, Treasurer; Blessing Gueh, Financial Secretary; and Alvin Tiah, Chaplain and Spiritual Coordinator.

The ceremony, held on June 10, 2026, at the university campus in Thinker Village, Paynesville, brought together distinguished academics, faculty members, parents, and students in a jubilant celebration of leadership and service.

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Speaking further, Ms. Kemokai shared her personal journey to inspire the young audience, explaining that early in life she made a conscious decision that if she were ever given a leadership platform, she would use it to create opportunities for others rather than for herself. This conviction, she said, has guided her work in supporting young leaders across Liberia and Africa.

"Anyone can hold a title. Real leaders carry the responsibility that comes with it. Real leaders listen. Real leaders serve. Real leaders do the right thing even when nobody is watching," she said, adding that the decisions they make, the values they uphold, and the example they set will shape the institution long after their tenure.

In her inaugural address, BBIU Student President Jefflyn W. Jallah emphasized that the nation's transformation cannot wait until tomorrow, stressing that it begins with the choices students make in the classroom today. She highlighted key priorities, including integrity, accountability, civic responsibility, national transformation, and the fight against corruption while promoting global competitiveness.

Also speaking, James Partee Toga, Dean of Students at Best Brains International University, described the occasion as a renewal of collective commitment to trustworthy leadership and service. He noted that the journey ahead requires wisdom and humility.

He urged the newly elected officials to embrace inclusivity, lead with integrity, and serve as role models, emphasizing that these values reflect the university's core principles. He further encouraged them to remain solution-oriented, noting that true leadership is measured by the positive impact made in the lives of others.