Maryland County — PLEEBO, Maryland County, June 12, 2026--Police officers stationed at the Pleebo Police Barracks say they are living in increasingly dire conditions, with deteriorating housing now affecting their welfare and ability to serve the community.

A recent visit to the barracks found leaking roofs, damaged ceilings, cracked walls, broken doors and windows, and inadequate sanitary facilities, all signs of deep neglect.

During the rainy season, parts of the building become flooded and water seeps through the walls, forcing officers and their families to endure unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Officers, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, described the barracks as uninhabitable and in urgent need of major repairs.

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They said the situation has persisted for years, despite repeated reports to authorities and appeals for help.

"The condition of the barracks is not encouraging. Many officers are living here in hardship and uncertainty.

When it rains, some rooms leak so badly it is impossible to stay indoors," one officer said.

Barracks residents also described overcrowding and a lack of maintenance, saying some parts of the building now pose serious safety risks.

Officers are appealing to the government, the Liberia National Police leadership, and development partners to urgently renovate the facility and ensure a decent living and working environment.

Community members have joined the call for action, stressing that police officers play a vital role in maintaining law and order and deserve proper accommodation.

They argue that better housing for officers would boost morale and improve policing in the district.

The Pleebo Police Barracks houses officers assigned to security duties in Pleebo and neighboring communities.

But the worsening condition of the barracks has raised concerns about the welfare of the officers charged with protecting lives and property.

As of press time, local police officials had not commented on any plans to rehabilitate the barracks.

Residents and officers remain hopeful that authorities will intervene and address the longstanding problems without further delay.

The situation in Pleebo highlights wider concerns about poor infrastructure and living conditions for security personnel across rural Liberia, where many facilities remain in urgent need of repair.