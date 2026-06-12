Liberia: Government Fulfills Post-Strike Commitments At Elwa Hospital

Paynesville, Liberia, June 12, 2026 - The Liberia Industrial Workers Union Local No. 17 at ELWA Hospital has expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Government of Liberia, under the leadership of His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, for fulfilling its promises to support and strengthen the hospital.

It can be recalled that on October 6, 2025, employees of the hospital staged a major strike action against what they described as poor labour practices, including the payment of salaries below the standards set by the Decent Work Act, unpaid retroactive benefits, the lack of an ambulance, inadequate transportation for staff, and other concerns.

Addressing a major press conference held at the hospital on June 11, 2026, the Chairman of the Union, Boima D. Dougba, alongside other union executives, reflected that during the strike action, the Government of Liberia responded through the Ministry of Health and promised to provide technical and logistical support to strengthen operations at the facility.

Mr. Dougba cited the recent fulfillment of the government's commitment through the enrollment of three hundred and four (304) hospital employees and the provision of a brand-new ambulance, noting that these actions demonstrate the government's dedication to improving public health services and advancing national development. He added that the government's promise to provide a staff bus is currently being implemented.

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According to him, this significant achievement will greatly enhance the institution's capacity to effectively serve the people and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the nation. The union acknowledged that the fulfillment of these commitments reflects the government's dedication to accountability, good governance, and the welfare of its citizens.

The support provided, he noted, will create opportunities for improved healthcare service delivery, increased efficiency, and sustainable development within the institution.

"On behalf of our entire institution, we commend the government for honouring its commitments and for its continued investment in the progress of our sector," Dougba stated.

He also used the occasion to extend special appreciation and recognition to the Ministry of Health for its timely intervention during the protest and for serving as the driving force behind the implementation of these support initiatives.

Mr. Dougba further recognized the Liberia Industrial Workers Union for its legal guidance and technical support to the local union, which he said played a crucial role in the institution's achievement of this milestone.