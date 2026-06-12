Liberia: Yekeh Kolubah's Surfaces in Guinea

The recent visit of embattled Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah to the Republic of Guinea has sparked widespread fear and speculation in Liberia.

The anxiety stems from the secretive nature and unclear purpose of his trip, which comes shortly after his expulsion from the House of Representatives for making provocative statements regarding the ongoing Liberia-Guinea border dispute.

Many Liberians are voicing concerns that Kolubah's undisclosed visit could signal the planning of a coup d'état or rebellion.

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They are urging the government to monitor the situation closely and pursue diplomatic engagement with Guinean authorities.

Others, however, argue that a single lawmaker lacks the capacity to ignite conflict in Liberia, and maintain that the Liberian people, weary from years of war, would not support such an initiative.

On Thursday, June 11, 2026, Kolubah appeared in a live video on his official Facebook page, seen leaving the airport terminal in Guinea with two suitcases--one blue, the other brown.

In a Facebook post shortly after landing, Kolubah wrote words that many interpreted as both rebellious and strategic, drawing uncomfortable parallels to how Liberia's civil conflict began.

"I have just touched down in the Republic of Guinea. I will announce to my supporters why I'm here. Joseph Boakai, get ready for me," Kolubah declared, referencing Liberia's president.

Kolubah's trip comes just a month after he publicly revealed his longstanding friendship with the president of Guinea.

Expulsion from the House

On April 17, 2026, the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to expel Kolubah, following controversial remarks he made regarding the Liberia-Guinea border dispute. Kolubah allegedly claimed that the disputed land at the Sorlumba checkpoint belonged to Guinea and urged Guinean authorities to "take their land." His statements were widely condemned as a threat to Liberia's national security and sovereignty.

The House's Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration investigated the matter, and its findings led to a two-thirds vote--49 lawmakers signed the resolution to expel Kolubah and permanently bar him from the legislative premises.

Legal Challenges and Regional Tensions

Prior to the expulsion vote, Kolubah's legal team petitioned the Chamber Justice to reverse the decision. However, the petition was denied due to procedural issues, among other reasons.

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Kolubah has since announced an appeal before the full bench of the Supreme Court to review the Chamber Justice's ruling.

Tensions in the region were further inflamed on March 11, 2026, when Guinean soldiers crossed into Liberian territory, firing sporadic gunshots and briefly raising their national flag on Liberian soil.

Similar incidents have occurred at the Sierra Leonean border, where Guinean troops allegedly detained six Sierra Leonean soldiers amid a separate border dispute.

Such hostilities threaten not only the territorial integrity of Liberia and Sierra Leone but also raise the specter of broader conflict in the region.

An act of war is defined as an intentional, hostile act by one state or organized group against another, typically involving armed force, invasion, or destruction of property, intended to compel an adversary to fulfill specific demands.