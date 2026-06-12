Liberia: Govt Owes ABK $3.44m

12 June 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia still owes ABK Incorporated a balance of Three Million Four Hundred Forty Thousand United States Dollars (US$3,440,000.00), despite having taken delivery of 60 buses and trucks procured for the National Transit Authority (NTA) under a US$3.94 million contract to expand public transportation services nationwide.

Contract documents reviewed show that an initial payment of US$500,000 was made at signing, with the remaining balance to be paid in quarterly installments through 2027.

On March 19, 2025, the Government of Liberia entered into an agreement with ABK Incorporated shortly after receiving a budgetary allotment from the 2025 National Budget under the Project Special Funds Public Sector Investment Project (PSIP).

At the time, the government disclosed that a portion of the Project Special Funds had been used for the initial payment of US$500,000 for 35 TATA mass transit buses (62-seater), 20 minibuses (18-seater), and five heavy-duty Sinotruk cargo trucks.

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These vehicles were intended to augment the NTA's limited operational fleet and enhance what the government described as affordable, reliable public transportation and improved cargo handling capacity.

Under the agreement, the remaining US$3.44 million is to be paid to ABK Incorporated over two years in eight equal installments.

Payments are to be made through budgetary allotments from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the National Transit Authority's internal disbursement mechanism.

Prior to the signing ceremony, National Transit Authority Managing Director Edmond Forh Forh expressed the authority's intent to engage a dealership with the competence, capability, and capacity to supply the vehicles.

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