Nigeria: Independence, Democracy Won - Now Prosperity Must Follow - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to embrace unity and shared responsibility in the ongoing task of nation-building, declaring that while earlier generations secured independence and democracy, the current generation must now focus on delivering prosperity.

Speaking on the significance of June 12 in the country's democratic journey, Tinubu reflected on the sacrifices of past generations, noting that Nigeria's founding fathers laid the foundation of independence, while the June 12 struggle marked a defining moment in the nation's return to democratic governance.

He said the present era demands a renewed commitment to national progress, urging citizens to reject division, cynicism, and despair in favour of unity, hope, and confidence.

"Our founding fathers secured independence--the generation of June 12 secured democracy. Our generation must secure prosperity," he stated.

The President stressed the importance of building a nation that is united by common purpose and strengthened by diversity, where justice is accessible to all, liberty is protected, and opportunities are widely available.

He further called for collective effort in shaping a more inclusive and prosperous future, saying Nigeria's development depends on the shared determination of its people to move forward together.