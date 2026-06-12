Nigeria: Soludo Names Onwualu Pro-Chancellor of Ojukwu Varsity

AWKA — Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has inaugurated the eighth governing council of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), appointing Professor Peter Onwualu as Pro-Chancellor and chairman of the council.

Other members of the governing council include Igwe Dr. Chris Oranu Chidume, Prof. O. J. Ogbuagu, Chief Christopher Ndubuisi, and retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Chris Ezike.

Also on the council are the university's principal officers, including Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kate Azuka Omenugha, and several deputy vice-chancellors and academics such as Prof. A. C. Nweke, Prof. Obiora Ejiofor, Prof. Sylvia Okonkwo, Prof. Matthias O. Ananti, Prof. Ogonna Ifebi, Prof. Nkeiruka Orji, Prof. MaryJude Igbodika, and Dr. Chukwunonso Ekesiobi.

Addressing the new council in Awka, Soludo described their appointment as a major responsibility, noting that the institution was at a critical stage of its development.

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He charged them to uphold integrity, accountability and commitment in their service, urging them to focus on what would strengthen the university for future generations.

"You have a lot of heavy lifting to do. I am confident that with the new leadership of the council, you will provide nothing short of excellence," the governor said.

Soludo also urged the council to confront systemic challenges within the institution, expressing concern about issues surrounding recent academic recruitment processes, which he said required proper scrutiny.

He expressed confidence that the new leadership would reposition the university for greater performance, adding that with Professor Onwualu as chairman, the institution's challenges would be effectively addressed.

Responding on behalf of the council, Onwualu pledged commitment to transforming COOU, saying the goal was to make it one of the top three state universities in Nigeria.

He also called for strong government support to achieve the university's development objectives.