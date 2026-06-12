Nigeria: Local Governance Failure Fuels Insecurity- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the collapse of grassroots governance contributed significantly to Nigeria's insecurity, stressing that effective local government administration remains critical to national development.

Tinubu stated this on Friday in his Democracy Day address to the nation.

The president said his administration had pursued financial autonomy for the country's 774 local government councils to ensure democracy delivers tangible benefits to citizens at the grassroots.

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"Recognising that democracy is undermined when people do not feel its impact, my administration has sought financial autonomy for our 774 local councils.

"A fundamental challenge to our nation's advancement has been ineffective local government administration. The insecurity we are addressing is partly due to the collapse of grassroots governance," he said.

Tinubu said the Renewed Hope Agenda was designed to ensure that all Nigerians benefit from governance regardless of location or social status.

According to him, every generation has a defining responsibility in the nation's development journey.

"The generation of our founding fathers secured independence. The generation of June 12 secured democracy. Our generation must secure prosperity," he said.

The president urged Nigerians to remain united and work together towards building a more prosperous and inclusive nation.

"Let us move forward together, rejecting division, cynicism and despair; embracing unity, hope and confidence.

"Let us build a Nigeria united by a common purpose, strengthened by diversity, where justice is accessible, liberty is secure and opportunity is abundant," Tinubu said.