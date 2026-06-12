Ghana: GBC Secures Free-to-Air Rights for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has secured exclusive free-to-air terrestrial broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to a statement by GBC, the rights were obtained with the support of the government, with additional authorised television stations also granted licences to air the tournament.

Some of the authorised partners under the Ghana TV Consortium, licensed by FIFA through New World TV and GBC, include Max TV, Sporty TV, TV3, Onua TV, UTV, Metro TV, Original TV and Woezor TV, among others.

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"In fulfilment of the Government of Ghana's commitment to ensuring all Ghanaians have access to the world's most prestigious football tournament, and to follow the progress of the Black Stars, GBC has established a National Broadcast Consortium for the broadcast of the World Cup matches.

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"This initiative, formed at the request of the government, is utilising a shared technical, marketing and broadcasting framework to ensure maximum national reach," the statement said.

The broadcaster also cautioned media organisations against unauthorised transmission of World Cup content, urging interested radio stations to obtain sublicensing from GBC.

"GBC, FIFA and New World TV wish to remind the public and media houses that any unauthorized broadcast, rebroadcast, streaming, public viewing exhibition or commercial distribution of World Cup content within Ghana is strictly prohibited," the statement added.