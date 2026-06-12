Nigeria: Cardoso Receives Central Bank of the Year Award

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has received the Central Bank of the Year Award at the Central Banking Awards ceremony held in London recently.

Accepting the Award Cardoso expressed appreciation to Central Banking Publications and the award judges for the recognition.

He dedicated the honour to the Board, management, and staff of the Bank for their steadfast commitment to institutional reform and economic stability.

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He stressed that the award was not a personal achievement but a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Central Bank of Nigeria, particularly the professionals whose dedication, integrity, and expertise - often exercised away from public attention - have strengthened the Bank and reinforced confidence in Nigeria's economy.

Cardoso said: "I accept this award on behalf of the Board, Management and staff of the CBN.

"Above all, it belongs to the many dedicated professionals who serve our institution with integrity, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the public good."

Reflecting on the global economic landscape, Cardoso noted that recent years had presented significant challenges for central banks worldwide, with Nigeria facing its own share of economic pressures and policy tests.

He highlighted several difficult but necessary measures undertaken by the CBN, including efforts to address elevated inflation, implement major reforms in the foreign exchange market, and invest in critical digital and financial infrastructure to support the country's long-term economic development.

According to him, the Bank's reform agenda has been guided by a clear objective: restoring confidence, strengthening institutional resilience and policy credibility, and laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth.

Cardoso reaffirmed the CBN's commitment to preserving public confidence, safeguarding financial and monetary stability, and fulfilling its mandate with integrity, professionalism, and accountability.