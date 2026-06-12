Liberia: LMDC Closes Clinics Over Expired Drugs

Monrovia — The Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) has ordered the immediate closure of Goodwill Clinic and two other private health facilities in Sinkor and New Matadi.

The decision follows a compliance inspection during which inspectors reportedly discovered expired medicines, improperly discarded medical waste, and multiple violations of national healthcare standards.

The affected facilities include Goodwill Clinic on 18th Street, Sinkor; Matadi City Clinic; and Dr. Charles Swan Community Clinic in New Matadi.

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According to the LMDC, the three clinics were closed for violating established medical and healthcare regulatory standards.

Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sanoe, quoting the LMDC, announced Thursday in Monrovia that all services at the facilities have been suspended until full compliance with the Council's regulatory standards is achieved.

He stated that an LMDC assessment and compliance inspection team recently conducted searches at the facilities and uncovered what he described as serious violations of healthcare delivery standards.

Inspectors reportedly discovered a large quantity of medical waste in a bush adjacent to Goodwill Clinic.

The assessment team also confiscated significant quantities of expired pharmaceutical pills and medical supplies intended for patients.

The facilities will remain closed until they comply with all necessary requirements for healthcare delivery.

The Liberia Medical and Dental Council was established in 2010 through an Act of the National Legislature to serve as the country's authoritative regulatory body for medical and dental practice.

The Council holds exclusive authority to monitor, regulate, and accredit medical and dental practices in Liberia.

Among its responsibilities are credential evaluation, verification, and registration of medical doctors, dentists, and allied health specialists, as well as ensuring quality assurance and professional standards across the health sector.