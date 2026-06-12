Liberia: CSA Director General Calls for Constitutional Reform

--As "Strategic Necessity" for Liberia's Future

Monrovia, June 12, 2026 - Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr., Director-General of the Civil Service Agency, has called for the modernization of Liberia's 1986 Constitution, describing reform as a "strategic necessity" to consolidate peace and promote development.

Dr. Joekai presented his paper, "Constitutional Reform in Liberia: An Assessment of the Gloria Scott Committee Report," on June 11 at Monrovia City Hall during a two-day Public Policy Dialogue.

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The event, organized by the Governance Commission and the Law Reform Commission, focused on reviewing the 1986 Constitution. Attendees included former Chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott, former Supreme Court Associate Justice Philip A.Z. Banks, Liberia School of Law President Kwame Clement, and Law Reform Commission Chairman Bornor Varmah.

Constitution drafted for a different era:

Dr. Joekai stated that the 1986 Constitution was drafted prior to Liberia's civil war, before the decentralization agenda, and before technological and governance changes such as inclusion, transparency, and accountability became priorities.

He said constitutional reform is important for strengthening democratic accountability and promoting socio-economic development. According to Joekai, stable constitutional frameworks can increase investor confidence, improve policy predictability, and support economic growth.

Joekai also said that modernization could enhance social cohesion by addressing historical grievances and expanding guarantees of equality and inclusion.

8 priority reform areas identified:

Dr. Joekai highlighted several priority reform areas based on the Constitutional Review Committee consultations and the Gloria Scott Committee Report:

Decentralization and Local Governance - Article 54: Some citizens advocate replacing presidential appointment of county superintendents with democratic elections to increase local accountability.

Presidential Tenure - Article 50: Some recommend reducing the six-year term to five years while maintaining term limits.

Legislative Tenure - Articles 45 & 48: Stakeholders have suggested shorter terms for Senators and Representatives to improve responsiveness.

Citizenship Reform - Article 27: The restriction to persons of Negro descent has been identified for review to reflect contemporary realities, diaspora engagement, and investment needs, while safeguarding national interests.

Judicial Reform - Article 66: Recommendations include creating regional appellate courts and improving judicial administration to provide better access to justice.

Gender Equality and Women's Rights: Proposed reforms include stronger constitutional protections for women's political participation, inheritance rights, and economic empowerment.

Disability Inclusion: Proposals call for explicit constitutional protections to guarantee equal access and opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Anti-Corruption and Accountability: Proposals include strengthening oversight institutions and constitutional mechanisms for transparency.

Archaic provisions flagged:

Dr. Joekai also identified provisions for reconsideration, including Article 27 on citizenship, Article 54 on presidential appointment powers, Articles 50, 45, and 48 on political tenures, Article 97 on legislative immunity, the centralized governance framework, and the constitution's lack of reference to digital governance, cybersecurity, environmental sustainability, and access to information.

Roadmap for reform:

To move forward, Joekai proposed a phased and inclusive process in which the government would establish a National Constitutional Reform Roadmap led by the Governance Commission, with involvement from the Legislature, Judiciary, civil society, traditional leaders, academia, and partners.

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The proposal includes a technical review of the Governance Commission's Gloria Scott Committee Report, a nationwide civic education campaign, consultations across all counties and among diaspora communities, and a National Constitutional Conference to build consensus. The Legislature would then initiate amendment procedures under Article 91, with final changes submitted to referendum as required by Article 92.

Commendation for GC and LRC:

Joekai commended the Governance Commission and its partners for facilitating national engagement and urged stakeholders to implement recommendations from the dialogue.

"For a nation seeking to consolidate peace and accelerate development, constitutional reform is not optional but a strategic necessity," Joekai said.