Ghana: GWL Inaugurates G-Water Bottling Board

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has inaugurated a five-member Board of Directors for its subsidiary, G-Water Bottling Limited, with a charge to position the company as one of the most visible, trusted and commercially successful bottled water brands in the country.

The move forms part of GWL's strategy to diversify its revenue streams, strengthen its business operations and create sustainable value beyond its core mandate of producing and distributing potable water.

G-Water Bottling Limited was established to manufacture, package and distribute safe, high-quality drinking water on sound commercial principles.

The Board is chaired by Mr Agbesi Nutsu, with Dr Hadisu Alhasan as Executive Director. The other members are Mr Sulemana Alhassan Alancash and Mr Joseph Zefo Kero, both Non-Executive Directors, and Ms Innocentia Kuupiel, the Chief Executive Officer.

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Addressing the ceremony in Accra yesterday, the Chairman of the GWL Board, Mr Eric J. Biliguo, described G-Water Bottling Limited as a key pillar in the company's long-term growth strategy. He noted that although the brand had already gained public goodwill for its quality, purity and taste, it was yet to realise its full commercial potential due to limited market presence.

For his part, the Managing Director of GWL, Mr Adam Mutawakilu, said the establishment of the subsidiary provided an opportunity for the company to leverage its expertise in water production and quality assurance to compete effectively in Ghana's bottled water industry.

He added that the company was expected to generate additional revenue, strengthen the Ghana Water brand, create employment and contribute to national economic development.

The Chairman of the G-Water Bottling Limited Board, Mr Agbesi Nutsu, pledged the Board's commitment to providing strategic leadership and effective oversight to ensure the company's growth and sustainability.

He said the Board recognised that the company had been set up not only as a commercial venture but also as a strategic subsidiary of Ghana Water Limited, with the responsibility of producing and distributing safe, reliable and high-quality drinking water.