Nigeria: June 12 - Nigerians Bend, Bleed but Do Not Break - Tinubu

12 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigeria's democratic journey has endured decades of trials, stressing that despite challenges, Nigerians have consistently shown resilience and an unbreakable spirit.

In a June 12 Democracy Day message, Tinubu reflected on the country's political history, noting that many doubted whether democracy would survive in Nigeria 27 years ago due to its diversity.

"Fellow Nigerians, 27 years ago, many doubted democracy would survive here because of our diversity. Today, our diversity sustains our democracy," he said.

He acknowledged that the country still faces a difficult path ahead, but maintained that the lessons of June 12 serve as a reminder of national endurance.

"The road ahead is steep. But June 12 reminds us: Nigerians do not break. We bend, we bleed, but we do not break," the President stated.

Tinubu called on Nigerians to renew their commitment to democratic values and national unity, urging citizens to uphold the legacy of those who fought for democracy.

"Let us renew our covenant: That the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from this land," he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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