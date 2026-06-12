Nigeria: Insecurity May Shape 2027 Elections, Adeniran Warns

Human rights activist, Mr Debo Adeniran, has warned that Nigeria's persistent security challenges could significantly influence voter decisions in the 2027 general elections.

Adeniran, President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) spoke on Friday in an interview with Newsmen in Lagos.

He said many Nigerians remained concerned about insecurity across the country, despite ongoing efforts by government and security agencies to curb criminal activities.

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According to him, public perception of government performance on security could play a decisive role in determining electoral outcomes in 2027.

Adeniran noted that citizens generally assess governments based on their ability to guarantee safety and create an environment conducive to economic and social activities.

"The primary responsibility of any government is the security and welfare of the people. When people feel unsafe, it affects their confidence in government," he said.

Adeniran is also the chairman of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL).

He explained that insecurity had continued to affect livelihoods, disrupt businesses and limit movement in several communities across the country.

According to him, the situation has heightened public anxiety and increased demands for more effective measures to protect lives and property.

Adeniran acknowledged that no nation enjoys absolute security, but stressed that governments must constantly demonstrate commitment to safeguarding citizens.

He said authorities needed to convince Nigerians that every possible step was being taken to tackle threats posed by criminals and violent groups.

The activist called for the recruitment of additional security personnel to strengthen operations and improve the country's capacity to respond to emerging threats.

He specifically advocated the engagement and proper training of more forest rangers to help secure remote locations often exploited by criminal elements.

According to him, forests and ungoverned spaces have increasingly become hideouts for kidnappers, bandits and other armed groups.

He said deploying trained personnel to such areas would help disrupt criminal networks and improve intelligence gathering.

Adeniran also urged security agencies to embrace proactive strategies rather than relying largely on reactive responses after attacks have occurred.

"Security agencies should be equipped with advanced tools and surveillance systems to prevent crimes before they occur rather than reacting after attacks," he said.

He stressed the importance of investing in modern technology, including surveillance equipment, communication systems and intelligence-driven security operations.

According to him, technological innovations have become essential tools in combating sophisticated criminal activities across the world.

Adeniran further advocated the establishment of state police as part of broader efforts to strengthen internal security architecture.

He argued that decentralised policing would enhance efficiency and enable quicker responses to threats within local communities.

The activist also called for stronger support for vigilante groups operating under government regulation and supervision.

He said community-based security structures possessed valuable local knowledge that could complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.

"Such local security structures would be more effective because they understand the terrain and communities better," he said.

Adeniran emphasised the need for clear operational frameworks to ensure accountability and prevent abuses within local security arrangements.

He also highlighted the importance of securing Nigeria's borders against the influx of illegal arms and ammunition.

According to him, the proliferation of illicit weapons has contributed significantly to kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes.

He urged government to intensify border surveillance and strengthen collaboration among relevant agencies responsible for border management.

Adeniran further called for increased international cooperation in addressing transnational crimes and disrupting criminal supply chains.

He said stronger partnerships with neighbouring countries would improve intelligence sharing and enhance regional security efforts.

The activist noted that security challenges had become increasingly complex and required coordinated responses supported by technology and international collaboration.

While acknowledging recent interventions by the Federal Government, he maintained that greater commitment and resources were required to achieve lasting results.

He cited the recruitment of forest rangers and support provided to security agencies as positive steps in the right direction.

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However, he said such measures must be expanded and sustained to deliver meaningful improvements in security nationwide.

Adeniran also stressed the need to adequately fund and motivate security personnel to improve morale and operational effectiveness.

According to him, better welfare packages would help reduce corruption and encourage professionalism among security operatives.

He noted that motivated personnel were more likely to perform their duties efficiently and maintain public trust.

The activist expressed optimism that visible progress in tackling insecurity could restore confidence among citizens before the next general elections.

"If government demonstrates greater commitment and delivers visible results, public confidence will improve ahead of the 2027 elections," he said.

Adeniran urged authorities at all levels to treat security as a national priority, warning that public expectations would continue to rise as the elections approach.

He maintained that effective security reforms would not only protect citizens but also strengthen democratic participation and national stability.