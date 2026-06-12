Nigeria: Banditry, Kidnapping Threaten Democracy, Kalejaye Warns Tinubu

Abeokuta — A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Asiwaju Kunle Kalejaye, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on banditry, kidnapping and all forms of terrorism, warning that the worsening insecurity across the country poses a grave threat to Nigeria's survival and democratic stability.

Kalejaye, an Ibadan-based legal luminary and Chairman of Eagle FM, Ilese-Ijebu, made the call in his Democracy Day message, joining growing voices demanding more decisive action against the country's persistent security challenges.

Describing the continued wave of terror attacks as a national embarrassment, he said the situation has not only dented Nigeria's image locally, but has also projected the country negatively before the international community.

According to him, the Federal Government must adopt bolder and far-reaching measures to stem the tide of insecurity before it further weakens the nation's security architecture.

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Kalejaye declared, "It is left to President Tinubu to save our nation at this perilous time".

The senior lawyer warned that failure to act swiftly could erode public confidence in the country's security institutions, particularly the Nigerian Army, which he said risks being perceived as incapable of effectively defending the nation against criminal elements.

He expressed concern over the increasing use of military uniforms by bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups during operations, noting that the development has significantly damaged public trust in the armed forces.

"Public confidence in the military has already suffered serious setbacks because criminals now disguise themselves in military uniforms while perpetrating their heinous acts," he said.

Kalejaye cautioned that unless urgent steps are taken to reverse the trend, the prestige, integrity and public respect traditionally associated with the military could continue to decline.

While acknowledging ongoing government efforts to tackle insecurity, he maintained that such measures may not achieve the desired results without a clear national declaration demonstrating Nigeria's collective resolve to confront and defeat terrorism.

"A declaration of national emergency on terrorism will send a strong message that Nigeria rejects violence in all its forms and is prepared to deploy every available resource to defeat those threatening our peace and unity," he stated.

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The legal icon further urged the Federal Government to formulate and implement concrete strategies aimed at crushing terrorist networks, warning that criminal groups have become increasingly emboldened.

He observed that insecurity is no longer limited to remote communities, as attacks are now spreading into major towns and cities across the country.

According to him, celebrating democracy in an atmosphere where lives and property remain under constant threat diminishes the true essence of democratic governance and undermines public confidence in government.

"The protection of lives and property remains one of the foremost constitutional responsibilities of any government. Effective security management requires proactive measures, including identifying threats early and neutralising them before they become too powerful to contain," he said.

Kalejaye therefore reiterated his appeal to President Tinubu to immediately declare a national emergency on terrorism and related crimes, insisting that such a move would demonstrate the nation's total abhorrence of terrorism and its determination to eradicate it.

"Nigeria must make it clear that terrorism, banditry and kidnapping have no place in our society. The time for decisive action is now," he added.