Gambia: Finance Minister Blames Court Processes for Delay in Recovering D27.5m Misused Funds

Finance Minister Seedy Keita has attributed the slow recovery of more than D27 million in misused public funds to lengthy court proceedings, telling lawmakers that many of the cases are still under investigation or awaiting legal determination.

The minister made the remarks during a question-and-answer session at the National Assembly after concerns were raised over the pace of recovery of funds flagged in the Auditor General's 2023 report.

Responding to a question from the Member for Janjangbureh, Keita disclosed that auditors identified D27,507,510 in misused public funds in 2023, but only D1,041,060 has so far been recovered.

"The total amount of public funds identified as misused in the 2023 Auditor General's report amount to D27,507,510, out of which an amount of D1,041,060 has been recovered," he told lawmakers.

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The disclosure prompted questions about why more than D26 million remains outstanding and whether evidence exists to support the recoveries already recorded.

Keita assured members that supporting documents were available and could be presented to the Assembly.

"If the set of accounts give evidence of receipt of funds, the supporting documents are there, but we can work with the team to make these supporting documents available to the august Assembly," he said.

The minister further explained that recoveries reflected in government accounts would have been verified by auditors before being recorded.

"For the fact that it is included in the audited accounts means the auditors have verified receipts," he added.

Lawmakers also sought clarification on fraud cases amounting to D72,458,141 identified in the Auditor General's 2024 report and asked whether any recoveries had been made.

Keita said recovery is often a lengthy process because fraud cases must first be investigated and, in many instances, taken before the courts.

"The recoveries is a process, some of them are at the investigation, some of them are in the litigation phase, and once it is in litigation, recovery is the outcome of the court cases," he explained.

He pointed directly to the judicial process as the main reason for the delay.

"When a fraud has been identified, investigated, it's normally litigated," he said. "The delay is mainly coming from the litigation process, the court process. Once a matter has been submitted to the court, then it's a matter for the court to decide."

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He added that details of the institutions and officers connected to the cases are contained in the audit reports, and accompanying tables referenced during the session.