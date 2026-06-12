Liberia: Ad1194 - Majority of Liberians Consider Emigration but Favour Reducing Entry By Job Seekers, Refugees

Interest in moving abroad is highest among citizens with full-time jobs, the most educated, and youth.

Key findings

More than three-fourths (78%) of Liberians say West Africans should be able to move freely across international borders in order to trade or work in other countries.

Seven in 10 respondents (72%) say that in practice, crossing international borders is "difficult" or "very difficult."

Only 13% of Liberians say they have heard of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

More than half (56%) of citizens see immigrants' economic impact on Liberia as positive.

Majorities say they wouldn't mind or would like living next door to immigrants (76%) and refugees (78%).

Even so, two-thirds of Liberians say the government should reduce the number of foreign job seekers it allows to enter the country (57%) or eliminate such immigration altogether (9%).

Migration has long shaped Liberia's demographic, social, and economic landscape. Historical migration patterns contributed to the concentration of populations along the coast, particularly around Monrovia and other urban centres (Brandolini & Tigani, 2006), while economic opportunities in agriculture, mining, and plantation sectors attracted internal and cross-border migration (Bunte, Desai, Gbala, Parks, & Runfola, 2017; Sonno & Zufacchi, 2026).

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Liberia's economy remains largely dependent on agriculture, forestry, mining, and rubber production (African Development Bank Group, 2026). Despite periods of economic growth, significant disparities in income, infrastructure, and access to services persist across the country (International Monetary Fund, 2025). Civil conflict during the 1990s and early 2000s severely disrupted livelihoods, weakened institutions, and contributed to population displacement within and beyond Liberia's borders (African Development Bank Group, 2025).

Today, Liberia is both a destination and a source country for migrants. According to the 2022 Liberia Population and Housing Census, the country hosts 102,074 international migrants, equivalent to 2% of the total population, with 93% originating from other West African countries. At the same time, Liberia continues to experience emigration, both by skilled professionals seeking better jobs and youth undertaking irregular migration through Sahelian transit routes toward North Africa and Europe in search of economic opportunity (Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services, 2024).

Recognising the growing importance of migration governance, Liberia has in recent years intensified efforts to strengthen migration management systems, improve migration data collection, and develop policy frameworks that promote safe and orderly migration (Government of Liberia, 2026). The government has also reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the objectives of the Global Compact for Migration and enhancing protections for migrants and vulnerable populations (Government of Liberia, 2026; Chetail, 2023).

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As a member of ECOWAS, Liberia participates in regional initiatives aimed at strengthening cross-border cooperation, migration governance, and regional integration among member states (Economic Community of West African States, 2024). Liberia is also pursuing greater regional economic integration through the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and related trade-facilitation reforms aimed at reducing barriers to cross-border commerce and expanding economic opportunities (Ministry of Commerce & Industry, 2025).

Afrobarometer's Round 10 survey sought ordinary Liberians' perspectives on migration. A majority of respondents support free cross-border movement within West Africa for trade and work, though in practice, many find crossing international borders difficult. But while more than half of Liberians see immigration as good for the national economy, large majorities would reduce or eliminate entry by foreign job seekers and refugees.

Meanwhile, a majority of Liberians - including more than three-fourths of young, highly educated, and employed citizens - have themselves considered emigration, mostly in search of economic opportunity. The most popular destinations are North America, Australia, and Europe.

Elkanah Taylor Elkanah is a programme coordinator for the Center for Democratic Governance (CDG)

Maame Akua Amoah Twum Maame Akua is the communications manager at Afrobarometer