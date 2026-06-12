South Africa: Bafana Bafana Showed Resilience in Tough World Cup Fixture

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, has praised Bafana Bafana's relentless effort and attitude to never give up following their 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the FIFA World Cup opening game on Thursday night.

"Our boys showed resilience against all odds. They never folded and kept it going until the end. They battled hard for the badge and the aspirations of millions of South Africans back home.

"We say to them football is a game of mistakes and chances and against a top 15 ranked team with such overwhelming home support, they were unfortunately at the end of the harsh realities of the game," the MEC said on Friday.

The MEC had previously joined the nation in wishing Bafana Bafana well in their game.

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The match held at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, saw the Mexicans score their first goal in the first eight minutes of the game while their second goal was scored in the second half. South Africa walked away with two red cards in last night's game.

"We call on them to hold their heads high, regroup and confront the harsh technical lessons of the match and learn from it. Tactically they faced an uphill battle, however they showed their intentions and readiness to do their best even with two men short," said Maile.

The MEC further urged the public to pull together and rally behind the team as they navigate the group stage.

"A single result does not dictate our destiny. We call on the nation to lift our players up, drown out the noise, and show them unconditional love and support. This disappointment should serve as motivation for the next games to stay in the tournament for as long as it is possible," he said.

In a statement on Thursday night, government commended the men's team for their "spirited performance" at the World Cup opener.

"While the final score was not what the nation had hoped for, the team represented South Africa with unity, determination, and a sense of pride on the world's biggest stage," Acting government spokesperson, Nomonde Mnukwa said.

READ | Chin up, Bafana Bafana

The senior men's team will face Czechia in their next Group A match in Atlanta on Thursday, 18 June 2026.