Nigeria: Jotun in Nigeria Unveils Flagship Inspiration Centre to Boost Industry Collaboration, Technical Capacity

Jotun Paints, a global leader in decorative and protective coatings, has launched a state-of-the-art flagship Inspiration Centre in Lagos, a purpose-built space designed to showcase the brand's latest advancements in colour, design, and product technology.

The centre is an immersive space designed to bring colour choice, design inspiration, and technical expertise closer to Nigerian consumers and professionals. The facility showcases the company's latest decorative and protective coating solutions while offering personalised guidance for projects spanning housing, commercial developments, marine operations, and industrial production.

The Inspiration centre features an interactive colour zone that allows visitors to visualise finishes, explore global colour trends, and make informed decisions for both small- and large-scale projects: reinforcing Jotun's commitment to delivering world-class paint and coatings solutions, empowering customers with design inspiration, expert guidance, and immersive displays under one roof.

According to the Managing Director, Regency Overseas Limited, Jagdish Jethvani, the new centre aligns with the company's broader commitment to sustainable development and local empowerment.

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Speaking at the launch, he said: "Our investment in local manufacturing represents a strategic commitment to Nigeria's broader development agenda. By strengthening local content, creating employment, and supporting key sectors such as oil and gas, construction, and marine, we are reinforcing our belief that sustainable growth starts with empowering local capabilities by providing structured training and certification for applicators at all levels."

Also speaking at the unveiling, General Manager, Middle East and North Africa, Gareth Alcock, emphasised Jotun's expansion plans across the country. "The planned expansion to Abuja, Ikeja, and Port Harcourt underscores the company's focus on accessibility and national reach. These locations will bring our premium decorative, marine, and protective coating solutions closer to homes and infrastructure projects, while contributing to higher professional standards and improved project outcomes," he noted.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by key stakeholders, partners, design professionals and representatives from Jotun's regional leadership. With this launch, Jotun reaffirms its long-term commitment to providing quality solutions that meet global standards for durability, innovation, sustainability and customer empowerment in Nigeria.

The Jotun Inspiration Centre is now open to the public and located at Akinbo Savage Street, Off Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

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Jotun is a global paint and coatings manufacturer and a leader in delivering innovative solutions across decorative, protective, marine, and flooring segments. Officially distributed in Nigeria by Regency Overseas Company Limited, Jotun leverages cutting-edge technology and industry-leading standards to meet evolving market needs with sustainability at the core of its product development. For nearly a century, Jotun has protected and beautified the world, from architectural landmarks to modern homes, with unmatched quality, durability, and design expertise.