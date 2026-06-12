Senegal: Institut Pasteur de Dakar Sequences the First Human Whole Genomes in the Country and Launches an Early Cancer Detection Platform

press release

First 40 human whole genomes sequenced using Illumina and Oxford Nanopore Technologies platforms

Institut Pasteur de Dakar launches clinical laboratory and bioinformatics platform, enabling testing for predisposition to early-onset breast cancer in Senegal and other rare heritable gene changes

A multidisciplinary research program launched, integrating genomics, infectious diseases, and environmental factors to tackle the growing burden of cancer in Senegal and Africa

The platform benefits from strong community engagement in the fight against women's cancers in Senegal

The Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) has successfully sequenced the first 40 human whole genomes in Senegal, marking a major milestone in the development of clinical genomics and precision health in the country and the wider region. This achievement positions Senegal among a growing number of African countries, including South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and Tunisia, advancing next-generation genomic technologies for biomedical research and healthcare innovation.

To expand the sequencing platform, IPD leveraged its long-standing expertise in pathogen and vector genomics, bioinformatics, biomedical diagnostics, and advanced laboratory systems to deploy state-of-the-art sequencing technologies, including Illumina (NovaSeq) and Oxford Nanopore Technologies platforms.

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The first draft of the human genome was published in 2001, and the first human genome sequenced on the African continent was completed in 2013 by Stellenbosch University in South Africa. A complete human genome reference was only finalized in 2022. Against this backdrop, this milestone represents one of the first large-scale efforts in Africa using dual sequencing technologies for human whole genomes.

This genomics platform will enable the Institut Pasteur de Dakar to develop new diagnostic tools, support earlier detection of diseases, and contribute to the advancement of precision medicine in Senegal. Initially, the platform will focus on early detection of cancers, starting with breast cancer, with the ambition to expand to other cancer types in the future.

Beyond laboratory and research advances, IPD is also strengthening its community-based response to the growing burden of women's cancers in Senegal. In collaboration with national health actors, the Institute has actively supported cancer prevention and early detection efforts through the distribution of screening vouchers for cervical cancer in partnership with LISCA and the Touba district health authorities in 2024 and 2025.

It has also contributed to national HPV vaccination awareness campaigns alongside the Ministry of Health across several regions of Senegal, reinforcing prevention as a key pillar in cancer control. In parallel, the Institute is conducting several research initiatives aimed at improving cancer screening and early diagnosis, including large-scale studies on women's cancers that seek to strengthen access to innovative screening approaches, optimize risk stratification, and enhance early detection of cancers in the Senegalese population.

These combined scientific and community interventions reflect IPD's integrated approach, linking cutting-edge genomics research with tangible public health impact.

As Dr Ibrahima Socé FALL, CEO of Institut Pasteur de Dakar emphasized, "This milestone reflects our commitment to health sovereignty and demonstrates the key

strategic role of African institutions such as Institut Pasteur de Dakar in advancing genomic medicine for the region, and continental initiatives led by the Africa CDC and its African Strategic Advisory Group on Genomics." Access to whole-genome sequencing platforms in Senegal represents a critical step to improving access to novel technologies.

Together, we can ensure that genomic science is anchored clearly in national priorities and contributes directly to improving population health outcomes.

Dr Moussa Moise DIAGNE, Research scientist at the Virology Department of the Institut Pasteur de Dakar, highlighted the scientific advancement made possible by this platform and years of investment by partners in early detection of regionally-relevant outbreak threats: "By leveraging our expertise in pathogen genomics, we are now building the foundations of clinical genomics capacity that will transform how we detect and understand diseases in Senegal."

Dr Alexander Ross, Senior Clinical Lecturer in Medical Genetics at the University of Southampton, UK, and Senior Adviser for Medical Genetics at Institut Pasteur de highlighted: "The work of our pilot study to sequence the first human genomes in Senegal provides the foundation for the development of genomic medicine for the country and wider region. Developing these technologies will optimize patient treatments, prevent cancers, and save lives."

Dr. Ahmadou DEM – Professor at the University Cheikh Anta Diop in Dakar stated that "Genetics is becoming a key tool for improving cancer detection and prevention through the identification of inherited risk factors. The launch of whole-genome sequencing at the Institut Pasteur de Dakar is a remarkable achievement for biomedical research in Senegal and Africa. I warmly congratulate all those involved in making this initiative a reality."

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Dr Fatma GUENOUNE – President of the Senegalese League Against Cancer (LISCA) noted: "Our collaboration with IPD has strengthened cervical cancer screening efforts on the ground, allowing more women to access early detection services that can save lives."

About Institut Pasteur de Dakar Senegal

Founded in 1924, the Institut Pasteur de Dakar is a non-profit foundation under Senegalese law, recognized as a public utility. It is committed to ensuring equitable, sustainable and affordable access to health in Senegal, across Africa, and globally. IPD is one of the four WHO prequalified manufacturers to supply yellow fever vaccines to UN Agencies. IPD conducts cutting-edge biomedical research, develops vaccines and diagnostics, provides essential public health services, and trains the next generation of African health professionals.

For more information, visit www.InstitutPasteurDakar.sn and follow us on social media: Institut Pasteur de Dakar.